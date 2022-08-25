Hold the Phone: Rochester Public Schools lays out new rules for cell phone use

ROCHESTER — Whether cell phones are a blessing or a curse, school administrators are trying to harness the reality that every student has a computer in their pocket.

Rochester Public Schools is rolling out a new set of criteria to govern when and where students can use their cell phones at school. Rather than not allowing them at all, the district is starting a system based on red and green zones.

"Our secondary schools are very different from each other and have different student populations," Superintendent Kent Pekel told the Rochester School Board. "So the fact that we reached really strong agreement on this I think indicates a consensus that this is the direction we need to pursue."

Green zones include the cafeterias and outside areas at lunch, as well as hallways during passing times. Red zones include bathrooms and locker rooms and anytime a staff member asks a student to put their device away.

Classrooms can have both green and red zones based on the classroom rules established by individual teachers.

RPS Chief of Schools Jacque Peterson said the district didn't have a lot of previous guidance on when phones could or could not be used. When students began coming back from distance learning during the pandemic, the schools started talking about needing to implement a change.

"We just knew we had to do something different," Peterson said.

The district sent a notice to families about the change and included the penalties for violations. The notice also said that the district provides every student with a school-issued device, and that it "should be the primary device used by students while at school."

"RPS discourages students from bringing cell phones, tablets, iPods, and other personal electronic equipment to school," the notice says.

Board Chairwoman and retired high school teacher Jean Marvin spoke about how cell phone usage has become an unhealthy addiction for many students. She also said the district has received "incredible support" from parents on the new guidelines.

Simultaneously, parents who want to be able to reach their child at all times are part of the problem itself.

"Sometimes, they're the biggest offenders," Peterson said. "There are times when a kid will be on their phone in class, and it's their parent."

While phones can be problematic, the district also recognizes that they can be a tool as well. Pekel referred to cell phones as both the source of distractions and as "almost an all-purpose resource."

This year, the district will be printing a tip line on the backside of student IDs that students can text or call to report bullying — something they will do with their cell phones.

Mayo High School Principal Troy Prigge said the schools used QR codes to track social distancing in the pandemic. Students also use their phones to vote for homecoming queen and king. Some teachers have students use certain apps as part of the classroom experience.

"It's just going to make things easier as far as the consistency goes," Prigge said about the new cell phone guidelines. "There's a lot of really good things that they're used for."