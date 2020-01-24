Real estate is tight in southeastern Minnesota at the start of 2020 as the number of available homes remains low, as it was all of 2019.
The median house price in southeastern Minnesota went up 5.3% in 2019 to $202,000, while the same number climbed 5% for Rochester homes to $244,500.
“The lack of inventory of homes for sale continues to be a concern in Southeast Minnesota, with the number of available homes slipping to 10.2% from the end of 2018 to 2019,” stated Realtor Carrie Klassen, president of the Southeast Minnesota Realtors, at the organization's annual market report.
“The year-end total of new listings also fell by 1.4% to 7,381,” she added.
That means the region has what is considered 2.2 months of “inventory” of houses, while Rochester has only 1.5 months of inventory.
“Historically, a balanced market would have a three- to five-month supply of homes for sale,” Klassen said. “Simply put, more than a decade of falling behind in new construction of detached homes, townhomes has resulted in higher pressure on our existing housing stock.”
First-timer buyers Joe Wise and his fiancée, Alli Haley, found it challenging to lock in a house in the $200,000 range in north Rochester in 2019.
They ended up looking at about 10 to 12 houses in about two months, after looking online for months before that. In the end, they found a three-bedroom rambler on Elton Hills Drive that was built in 1964.
“It was quite the experience,” he said. “There are so many things to think about.”
In their price range, homebuyers in the region are finding that they are needing to move more quickly than in the $300,000 range, which has a lot more choices.
Houses in the $150,001-to-$200,000 price range sold the fastest in the region, with just 38 days on the market, compared to 91 days for the $300,000-and-up range.
Just 1,363 homes sold in that price range in SEMR's 11-county region, compared to 1,415 in 2018.
Klassen said that the lack of affordable housing remains a problem for the region, as it has been for the past few years.
The limited number of available of houses and towntowns combined with rising prices in Rochester is good news for surrounding communities.
Realtor Adam Howell, SEMR president-elect, said he is seeing clients looking at houses ringing the Med City much more these days.
“Places that are 20 to 25 minutes from Rochester are becoming more popular,” he said.
House sales in Stewartville were up 25% in 2019 over the previous with 84 homes sold. Chatfield sales were 17.6% with 40 homes sold, while Caledonia was up by 62.5% with 39 houses sold.
For 2020, Klassen said it will probably look a lot like 2019 and 2018, though it’s positive that some new housing development projects are expected to start in Rochester during the year.
“Looking ahead, we can see the trends of low inventory and modest value gains to continue,” she said. “With only 270 homes available across all price ranges in Rochester and just over 1,100 homes in the region, we expect to see a continued homebuyers’ push to some of the smaller communities across Southeast Minnesota.”