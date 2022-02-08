Home under construction sustains $25,000 in damage
Rochester police said someone entered a home under construction and cut electrical lines and plumbing lines some time between Feb. 3 and 4, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A house under construction in Southeast Rochester sustained thousands of dollars in damage after someone broke in and cut all the home's electrical lines and plumbing lines.
A 31-year-old man reported to Rochester police that sometime between 3 p.m. Feb. 3 and 6 a.m. Feb. 4, 2022, someone entered the construction site in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast and caused approximately $25,000 in damage, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
Police said it did not appear anything was stolen from the residence.
The incident is under investigation.
