A gathering of social justice advocates and others ended with calls for action Thursday.
Salvation Army Maj. Lisa Mueller, one of three panelists who presented updates on efforts to serve people facing homelessness in Rochester, noted that the recent efforts received a boost after Mayor Kim Norton called for action.
At the same time, she said the effort that created the Rochester Community Warming Center still needs to go further.
“Where’s the outrage in the community for the children and the families?” she said. “Instead of just building things that might keep 30 adults happy and warm for a day and a half, why isn’t all this being poured into the children and the families? I think that’s the turn this community needs to take.”
Various reports indicated the number of homeless children in Rochester could top 700.
The forum’s other panelist — Dan Fifield, co-founder of The Landing MN, and Michael Gwanjaye, coordinator of the Rochester Community Warming Center — also cited the need for more work within the community.
All three groups see specific needs for more people to get involved, whether it’s donating money or supplies or volunteering for anything from manning a desk to assisting those who stay overnight at the warming center.
“The community needs to rally around this,” said Fifield, who created The Landing MN after deciding to quit his nursing job in 2018 and hit the street to help people facing homelessness.
Members of the audience also pushed for more action.
District Court Judge Kevin Lund said he’s seen the effects of homelessness on local youth, many of whom have appeared in his courtroom.
“The funnel many times ends with me,” he said, noting that homelessness often leads to conflicts with the law or other issues that land them in juvenile court.
“We have an increasing population in this community whose lives are in chaos, and the children are caught in this,” he said.
He said he plans to advocate for local agencies, churches and Mayo Clinic to increase efforts to address related concerns.
“I don’t think there’s a measure of urgency that the community as a whole has brought to this,” he said.
Others said the act of spreading the word within the community is important.
“We have to talk about this. … What if each one of us spoke to one other person this month and very specifically say what we can do together?” Helen Laack of In the City for Good told the crowd of approximately 35 gathered at the Rochester Area Foundation offices Thursday evening.
The need for greater awareness was evident as the crowd raised questions about the new Rochester Community Warming Center, which has been actively soliciting volunteers since December.
Several members in the audience appeared unaware of operational details of the facility at 200 4th St. or even that it has been in existence since Dec. 11.
The five-month warming center, which is open nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., offers space for up to 30 people seeking warm beds. Operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, it has its roots in efforts by the city of Rochester and Olmsted County, which owns the building.
Mayo Clinic, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and others have also helped establish the facility, which will remain open through March 31, with plans to reopen nightly on Nov. 1.
Gwanjaye said the center also has overflow space, but it has not been needed. The highest overnight count has been 27 people. Overall, he said 96 different people have stayed at the center at least one night since the center opened.
At the same time, he acknowledged some challenges, noting that the facility puts men and women in the same room at night, which makes some potential guests uncomfortable. The ratio of men to women at the center has been 3 to 1.
However, he said the goal is to create a safe place to stay.
In the first month of operation, he said some guests had been told they cannot return after incidents of physical and sexual violence, but others appear to welcome the opportunity to stay out of the cold in an environment overseen by staff, as well as local volunteers.
“We have so far filled 54% of our volunteer spots,” he said, noting that his team wants to work with community groups to provide volunteers.
In addition to volunteers, he said the center is in need of prepackaged food, hand and foot warmers, and thick gloves.
Fifield said his organization, which is in the community daily meeting with people facing homelessness, has seen a fundamental need.
“We go through a ton of socks,” he said, adding that they are needed since people don’t always have a place to dry them after they get wet. Other needs include cold-weather gear and flip-flops for warmer weather.
Mueller said similar needs are seen at the Salvation Army, which continues to provide breakfast and lunch meals on weekdays, as well as a place to turn throughout the day to connect with potential housing services.
The Salvation Army has 36 apartments at its Castleview site for people needing supportive housing and operates other programs to support people in need of housing. She said hygiene products are needed at the organization’s community center, since it offers a place for people to shower, and insulated gloves and hats are always in short supply.
The three panelists also acknowledged that they are not alone in their efforts, citing various community organizations, including the Dorothy Day House and Family Promise, as partners in the effort to address the issue.
“We’d be lost without these guys,” Fifield said.