Guests flock nightly to Dorothy Day House for promise of a home
"There's never a guarantee," says Melody Sulenski. "The hard part is finding a place to stay."
On a cool night in mid-March before Dorothy Day Hospitality House shut its doors for a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sulenski sits at a dining room table and hopes for a bed, something that won't become a certainty until 9 p.m., when the rooms are allotted for the night. It's a nightly struggle for homeless people in Rochester.
There are beds. Dorothy Day and the city's warming shelter handle adults while Family Promise, an interfaith program operated by about 40 area churches, helps homeless families get back on their feet.
But for adults in need of a place to stay, the best beds, Sulenski said, are those at Dorothy Day.
This isn't Sulenski's first bout with homelessness. The 63-year-old Chicago native was first homeless about five years ago.
"I'd sleep in Peace Plaza," she said. "Early in the morning, you'd start to get people coming by, going to work."
She's been in and out of homes, her own as well as shelters of one kind or another. Sulenski's stayed in Dorothy Day before. There was an adult day care last summer, but she broke one of the house rules and lost her spot.
The last place she called home was a mobile home in Eau Claire, Wis., with a rent of $350 a month. She was supposed to split that rent with two others, but ended up paying the whole amount, nearly half of her monthly income of $800 from disability and Social Security.
After a few months there – "the worst mistake I ever made," she said – Sulenski took a bus to Rochester.
Her son lives here, though she said his home is an efficiency apartment.
"He needs his own space to have friends over," Sulenski said. "I won't do that to him."
For Michael Gates, there is no family nearby. But with a friend who he hopes to share a home someday soon, the future seems secure.
The here and now, though, is a different story.
"It's very stressful to stay here until 9 o'clock and not know if you'll have a place to stay," he said. Still, he shows up each night hoping to get a bed, a roof over his head and a meal in the morning.
There are 23 available beds in six dormitory-style rooms, with the number of beds ranging from three to eight per room. Guests need to show identification, need to be sober – they are tested – and must abide by house rules.
Most of the year, guests can stay 14 nights in a row, then must find other accommodations for two months before coming back for another 14 nights. However, from November through March, beds are filled nightly on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Gates stayed at Dorothy Day in July for two weeks then took a bus to Memphis and stayed there before returning. He slept in the skyway for a while until it became illegal.
With just a $1,300-a-month retirement income, it's been a long time, he said, since he's had his own home.
He used to make better money. He had jobs in industrial sales, he said, and he drove a truck.
Sulenski, who has lived in Rochester for 36 years, spent part of that time working at IBM in procurement engineer support, a job that had her checking equipment and managing shipping of items.
Then her knees started going bad, and her back, her ulnar nerve, her pinkie finger. All this brought on a slew of surgeries over an eight to 10 year span, leaving Sulenski homeless, off and on, for the last five years.
"If it wasn't for this place," Sulenski said, pausing, leaving the thought unsaid. "I think about it as coming back to my second home because, effectively, that's what it's been."
Shelters sparse across Southeast Minnesota
For all the talk of warming shelters, homeless networks and cities marshaling resources to save people on the streets, the reality is that most homeless people couch surf.
That's the term for finding a friend who might let you sleep in their living room or den for a few nights or a couple of weeks, until your welcome is worn out and you're again looking for a new sofa while you get back on your feet.
"We don't have a designated shelter," said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge. "We'll work with the Salvation Army, county social services. But for us, usually homeless people are just transient."
That's to say homeless individuals are simply passing from couch to couch or, if there are none available, from county to county looking for a place with beds that can serve as a temporary shelter in their lives.
"We try to find people permanent housing," DeGeorge said.
No Home For Homeless
The situation is the same in Wabasha County, said John Dahlstrom, social services director for the county. Anyone needing emergency shelter after a fire or an eviction sends them into the streets might get a voucher for a few nights or even a few weeks in a hotel.
But if the county is providing temporary shelter in an emergency, Dahlstrom said, social services is also looking for a permanent solution for that person or family.
"We get a lot of people couch surfing, staying with friends," Dahlstrom said.
Those people never show up in his office or in his count of homeless people in Wabasha County, so the number of homeless people there, like many counties with limited services, are never known.
The story is the same across southeast Minnesota, said Doreen Jablonske, Goodhue County housing advocate for Three Rivers Community Action Network. Most counties don't have the infrastructure or the organization in place to help the homeless.
There are no shelter beds in Mower County, Houston County or, aside from a crisis women's shelter, Dodge County.
Who Needs Service
The chronically homeless are typically individuals who have suffered repeated homelessness due to low income, substance abuse or mental health issues.
Then there are the emergency homeless – individuals or families who have lost their home in a disaster such as a fire or eviction. Another version of the emergency homeless are people – often women with children – escaping a domestic violence situation.
All of those groups generally need their own shelter that meets the security needs of the group. For example, putting a mother and her children who've lost their home due to eviction into the same shelter as chronically homeless adults is not safe. Women escaping violence need a secure shelter whose address is not public.
As Jablonske notes, one shelter does not – cannot – meet the needs of all types of homelessness.
Olmsted County has facilities that fit all those needs, whether the homeless are single adults or families. Most counties in southeast Minnesota have, at best, one shelter that meets one of those needs.
Goodhue County, for example, has a shelter for women escaping domestic violence at HOPE Coalition in Red Wing. This past winter, Red Wing was also home to Home and Harbor, a group of four churches that hosted single homeless adults.
Liz Magill, said in its first year, Home and Harbor saw 31 guests who took advantage of 567 shelter nights and 1,134 meals, utilizing 3,367 volunteer hours over 13 weeks from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29.
"Awareness is probably a starting point," Magill said. "We went to the city council and they said, 'There’s homelessness in Red Wing?'"
She hopes to have a longer run next winter. With Home and Harbor closed for the year, they are now referring clients to Rochester or a shelter in New Richmond, Wis.