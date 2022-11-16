SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Homestead filing deadline nearing for 2023 taxes

Homestead status affects the size of a property tax bill and can affect the owner’s eligibility for a property tax refund.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
By Staff reports
November 16, 2022 09:49 AM
ROCHESTER — The deadline is looming for property owners seeking to qualify for homestead status,

Properties that are not currently homesteaded can be considered for a status change for 2023 until Dec. 31.

A change to homestead status will affect the amount of property tax paid in 2023, and it might affect the owner’s eligibility for a property tax refund.

Properties purchased or transferred in the past year might not be homesteaded, and owners can contact the county assessor to file an application.

For unoccupied agricultural property, a qualifying relative can also apply for a change. Qualifying relatives include the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner's spouse. For occupied agricultural or residential property, a qualifying relative also includes the owner's uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.

Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.

More details about homestead applications are available on the Olmsted County website or by calling the assessor’s office at 507-328-7670.

