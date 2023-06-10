99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Honoring athletes headed to state, Rochester's high schools bring out the pomp and circumstance early

Mayo High School Principal Troy Prigge said the school started hosting small graduation ceremonies for athletes with scheduling conflicts after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grad 1.jpg
Mayo High School seniors Sofia Haakenson, left, and Hannah Hanson graduate during a small ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2023. They couldn't participate in Mayo's main graduation ceremony due to their participation in the state track and field competition.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 8:24 PM

ROCHESTER — Even though they were part of a graduating class numbering in the hundreds, Hannah Hanson and Sofia Haakenson walked across the stage to accept their diplomas Friday night in an event hosted just for the two of them.

Unable to participate in the main commencement ceremony since they will be competing in the state track and field competition, Mayo High School held a small graduation ceremony ahead of time.

"I think that's the shortest pomp and circumstance we've ever had," Principal Troy Prigge joked as the two seniors took their seats while the orchestra wrapped up performing.

There were mixed emotions that came with graduating ahead of their classmates. Hanson's mother, Tabitha, said it meant her family would have to decide whether to support Hannah at the state competition or her brothers during the main Mayo commencement ceremony.

Hanson and her brothers — the Hanson triplets — all donned their caps and gowns briefly Friday night for some photos, even though the brothers were set to graduate with the rest of their class the next day.

Hanson described it as bittersweet.

"It's a little sad that I don't get to do it with everyone else," she said. "But it's still nice to be able to graduate and have that ceremony."

Haakenson said the small ceremony was special in its own way since it was able to be more individualized to the two graduates rather than having a larger, more impersonal ceremony with hundreds of other students.

Grad 2.jpg
Tabitha Hanson hugs her daughter, Hanna Hanson, during a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Mayo High School Science Teacher Art Trimble spoke about Haakenson during the ceremony, using a cardboard display to explain the senior's journey through high school. He called it the "graduation equation."

"You both have made Mayo High School a much better place," Trimble said.

Adding some humor to the ceremony, Trimble described some of the new expressions the seniors had taught him, including "OMG so perf!" and "Slay girl, slay!"

IMG_7466.JPG
Mayo High School science teacher Art Trimble speaks about senior Sofia Haakenson during a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Mayo Volleyball Coach Debra Frederick spoke about meeting Hanson as a grade-schooler and coaching her throughout the years.

"It's something she's never stopped doing — bringing joy and laughter from when she was little until now," Frederick said about Hanson.

Both students have had an impact on Mayo throughout their high school careers. Haakenson is the school's student body president. Hanson and one of her brothers were voted homecoming queen and king.

Across town, Century High School was holding a similar ceremony for two of its own graduating athletes.

Prigge said the school started hosting small graduation ceremonies for athletes with scheduling conflicts after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They missed out on a ton of stuff in school," Prigge said. "We felt like this was a really a nice thing to put together."

Grad 3.jpg
Hanson triplets Levi, Isaiah, and Hannah take a moment to commemorate their graduation on Friday, June 9, 2023. The brothers brought their caps and gowns to support Hannah during a smaller graduation ceremony since she was unable to attend the school's main commencement on Saturday.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
