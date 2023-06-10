Honoring athletes headed to state, Rochester's high schools bring out the pomp and circumstance early

ROCHESTER — Even though they were part of a graduating class numbering in the hundreds, Hannah Hanson and Sofia Haakenson walked across the stage to accept their diplomas Friday night in an event hosted just for the two of them.

Unable to participate in the main commencement ceremony since they will be competing in the state track and field competition, Mayo High School held a small graduation ceremony ahead of time.

"I think that's the shortest pomp and circumstance we've ever had," Principal Troy Prigge joked as the two seniors took their seats while the orchestra wrapped up performing.

There were mixed emotions that came with graduating ahead of their classmates. Hanson's mother, Tabitha, said it meant her family would have to decide whether to support Hannah at the state competition or her brothers during the main Mayo commencement ceremony.

Hanson and her brothers — the Hanson triplets — all donned their caps and gowns briefly Friday night for some photos, even though the brothers were set to graduate with the rest of their class the next day.

Hanson described it as bittersweet.

"It's a little sad that I don't get to do it with everyone else," she said. "But it's still nice to be able to graduate and have that ceremony."

Haakenson said the small ceremony was special in its own way since it was able to be more individualized to the two graduates rather than having a larger, more impersonal ceremony with hundreds of other students.

Tabitha Hanson hugs her daughter, Hanna Hanson, during a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Mayo High School Science Teacher Art Trimble spoke about Haakenson during the ceremony, using a cardboard display to explain the senior's journey through high school. He called it the "graduation equation."

"You both have made Mayo High School a much better place," Trimble said.

Adding some humor to the ceremony, Trimble described some of the new expressions the seniors had taught him, including "OMG so perf!" and "Slay girl, slay!"

Mayo High School science teacher Art Trimble speaks about senior Sofia Haakenson during a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Mayo Volleyball Coach Debra Frederick spoke about meeting Hanson as a grade-schooler and coaching her throughout the years.

"It's something she's never stopped doing — bringing joy and laughter from when she was little until now," Frederick said about Hanson.

Both students have had an impact on Mayo throughout their high school careers. Haakenson is the school's student body president. Hanson and one of her brothers were voted homecoming queen and king.

Across town, Century High School was holding a similar ceremony for two of its own graduating athletes.

Prigge said the school started hosting small graduation ceremonies for athletes with scheduling conflicts after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They missed out on a ton of stuff in school," Prigge said. "We felt like this was a really a nice thing to put together."