HOPE Coalition reaches into rural communities in Wabasha and Goodhue counties

LAKE CITY, Minn. — Come for the shampoo. Stay for the rural outreach.

HOPE Coalition, a nonprofit based in Red Wing, Minnesota, that focuses on victims of domestic violence and families in need of support services, is working to bring comfort and support to rural residents of Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

"We’ve reached out to local food shelves in our rural communities and thought that they would be great team partners being that people were coming for groceries," said Chasity Steffehagen, outreach manager for HOPE Coalition. "Why not team up and provide some basic needs: hygiene and clothing, baby items, diapers."

In its first month of rural outreach, Outreach Advocate Megan Lastine said the organization reached about 125 families. That number is sure to grow as the organization adds dates to its rural outreach calendar in June and throughout the summer.

Steffehagen said the goal was to reach out to the rural communities beyond the organization's offices in Red Wing and Wabasha to those communities that are "sprinkled throughout our counties." Many of the people needing assistance might not have reliable transportation to visit HOPE Coalition's main offices.

While the organization is known for its Haven of Hope Domestic Violence Shelter in Red Wing and its work advocating for victims of domestic and sexual assault, Steffehagen said the outreach events cater to the needs of the whole community: women, men and children.

The events, paired with days that area food shelves operated, offer items such as toiletries, hygiene items ranging from feminine care products to adult diapers, gently used clothing items, household goods and even toys for children.

"We have the toys because kids don’t want to shop with their moms," Steffehagen said with a laugh.

Steffehagen said more and more, people who live on the fringe financially are finding it hard to make ends meet. And money that they can save by not spending on food, clothing, hygiene items or other basic goods is money they can spend on their electric bill, gas for their vehicle or items for their kids.

The goods offered are donated from various groups — mainly women's groups and church groups — companies and retailers providing overstock items. For example, the Target in Red Wing donated 194 rolls of paper towels. "And it’s great," Steffehagen said. "People use them up."

Wabasha County Administrator Michael Plante said while the number of requests for financial assistance has not increased over recent years, the county's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program numbers are up about 11% this year — though he believes those numbers will soon come back down due to the expiration of a federal waiver that will reduce benefit amounts and eligibility for some residents.

Plante said area food shelves and/or community action agencies will feel increased demand for services once the federal waivers end.

For example, Plante said Three Rivers Community Action has confirmed that organization is seeing a significant increase in referrals largely due to the additional Back Rent funds they recently received.

"They have known there has always been a need, but they are just now able to serve those in need," he said. "I also have been told the food shelves have had challenges getting food."

Steffehagen said HOPE Coalition's program is not income-based, meaning that anyone can come and pick up needed items.

"We don't discriminate at all," she said. "People need products this week, money gets tight, then they can spend their money elsewhere."

While there are no income limits, the organization does collect data on the number of people they are serving, what items are most in demand and what items not carried are most requested. This last part, she said, allows HOPE Coalition to make requests to organizations that collect the donations so they can focus on what is really needed by the public.

And while a package of adult diapers or feminine care products or even some shampoo might seem like a small thing, it can make a difference in people's lives.

"Sometimes, just being without comfort items can lead to stressful situations that lead to violence," Steffehagen said. "That’s something we also bring to the table."

Communities have been extremely generous. She said, "Without their donations and their kindness, we couldn’t do this mobile outreach."

Along with the practical items offered, HOPE Coalition provides information about its advocacy programs for victims of domestic and sexual violence to those clients they meet at the rural outreach events.

As one client walked away with two shopping bags laden with goods, Steffehagen said, "That makes me smile. Seeing someone come here and walk away with a bunch of needed items, that makes it worthwhile."

If you need assistance due to domestic violence or sexual violence and live in Wabasha or Goodhue counties or western Pierce (Wisconsin) County, contact the HOPE Coalition Crisis and Support Hotline at 800-369-5214.

Scheduled outreach events

Wabasha Food Share: 142 Second St. West; 2-4 p.m., July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.

Lake City Food Shelf: 600 South Eighth St.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 20; 1-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Sept. 12.

Zumbro Falls Food Shelf: 56817 U.S. Highway 63; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26.

Mazeppa Food Shelf: 329 First Ave. North; 9-11 a.m., June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14.

Elgin Food Shelf: 25 Main St. West; 10 a.m. to noon, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27.