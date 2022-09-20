We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hormel Foods donates $10,000 to fund students' lunches at Austin Public Schools

Through its Lunch Tray Project, Austin Public Schools helps cover the cost of lunches for students whose families are just above the threshold to qualify for free lunches.

austin public schools
Austin Public Schools logo.
Contributed
By Staff reports
September 20, 2022 11:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — Austin Public Schools recently received a $10,000 donation from Hormel Foods that will go toward the district's Lunch Tray Project.

The Lunch Tray Project, which began in 2018, is designed to help families who are just above the threshold to qualify for free lunches.

Also Read
Austin High School
Local
Austin Public Schools to ask voters for more operating revenue
With more than 12,000 votes cast during the last referendum in 2020, that bond request failed to pass by a margin of 180.
September 19, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
processed-137cacb8-757f-4e5f-9be4-dba9ef16ae4b_fUsHgrr2.jpeg
Local
Austin community fundraises to save a 102-year-old Steinway B Grand Piano
The fundraiser, led by Austin High School director of vocal music Kalle Akkerman, 507 Country singer Riley Olson, senior Madi Herrick and her grandpa Jim Herrick, includes online donations, T-shirt sales and a musical performance on Oct. 7.
September 17, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

“In Austin, we have a number of families that don’t qualify but by such a small amount that paying for lunches is still a challenge,” said Mary Weikum, Austin Public Schools director for food and nutrition services. “We use the funds to fill their meal accounts for the year, so they don’t need to worry about paying for lunches. It just helps to take one more worry off their plate.”

The program funded 16 students' lunches in its first year.

“We are extremely thankful for the incredible donations from Hormel Foods,” said Austin Superintendent Joey Page. “Throughout the years, Hormel Foods has been very generous in their support of our students, and donations like these mean the world to our families.”

Related Topics: AUSTINEDUCATIONNUTRITION
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester An Urban Biography Book 2022.png
Arts and Entertainment
New book fills gaps in Rochester history
“Rochester: An Urban Biography” explores Indigenous history, African American history and other gaps in the otherwise well-known story of the city.
September 20, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Hermann1.jpg
Local
Shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning under investigation
The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, and required mutual aid tankers from Dover and Eyota fire departments.
September 20, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Wabasha County
The crash occurred northeast of Zumbro Falls late Monday night.
September 20, 2022 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 20, 2022 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports