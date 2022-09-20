Hormel Foods donates $10,000 to fund students' lunches at Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN — Austin Public Schools recently received a $10,000 donation from Hormel Foods that will go toward the district's Lunch Tray Project.

The Lunch Tray Project, which began in 2018, is designed to help families who are just above the threshold to qualify for free lunches.

“In Austin, we have a number of families that don’t qualify but by such a small amount that paying for lunches is still a challenge,” said Mary Weikum, Austin Public Schools director for food and nutrition services. “We use the funds to fill their meal accounts for the year, so they don’t need to worry about paying for lunches. It just helps to take one more worry off their plate.”

The program funded 16 students' lunches in its first year.

“We are extremely thankful for the incredible donations from Hormel Foods,” said Austin Superintendent Joey Page. “Throughout the years, Hormel Foods has been very generous in their support of our students, and donations like these mean the world to our families.”