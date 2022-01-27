SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Hormel Foods giving away first-ever chili cheese keg for Super Bowl

Fans have until Feb. 6, 2022, to enter the giveaway. The keg will be delivered to the winner on Feb. 13.

Newsroom_2021_Hormel-Chili-Cheese-Keg-1024x572.1643289969.jpg
Hormel chili cheese keg.
Contributed / Hormel Foods
By Post Bulletin staff report
January 27, 2022 05:28 PM
AUSTIN — Hormel Foods has created the first-ever chili cheese keg and will be giving one away to a fan to use for their Super Bowl party, the company announced in a press release Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Fans have until Feb. 6, 2022, to enter the giveaway. The winner will have the keg delivered to their home on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

To enter, visit HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com.

The keg is a half-barrel that can contain 15 gallons of Hormel's chili cheese dip. Features of the keg include an adjustable internal heating element, a tap handle in the shape of a Hormel chili can and a chili-cheese pump.

