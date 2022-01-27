Hormel Foods giving away first-ever chili cheese keg for Super Bowl

AUSTIN — Hormel Foods has created the first-ever chili cheese keg and will be giving one away to a fan to use for their Super Bowl party, the company announced in a press release Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Fans have until Feb. 6, 2022, to enter the giveaway. The winner will have the keg delivered to their home on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

To enter, visit HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com.

The keg is a half-barrel that can contain 15 gallons of Hormel's chili cheese dip. Features of the keg include an adjustable internal heating element, a tap handle in the shape of a Hormel chili can and a chili-cheese pump.