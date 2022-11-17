Hormel Foundation announces grant distribution for 2023

AUSTIN — The Hormel Foundation announced a total of $21.1 million in grants for 2023 for nonprofit organizations to help the Austin and Mower County communities.

This amount is the largest grant amount donated by the Hormel Foundation.

The Hormel Institute was given a large grant as part of the distribution, as was the Austin Assurance Scholarship, a program started by the Hormel Foundation in 2019.

The program provides scholarships for Austin Public Schools and Pacelli High School students to use at Riverland Community College in Austin, Albert Lea or Owatonna. The grant will support the program for 2023.

Other nonprofit organizations receiving grants from the Hormel Foundation include:



