Hormel Foundation announces grant distribution for 2023

The grants, given to 15 organizations, including the Hormel Institute and Austin Assurance Scholarship, total $21.1 million.

By Staff reports
November 17, 2022 12:30 PM
AUSTIN — The Hormel Foundation announced a total of $21.1 million in grants for 2023 for nonprofit organizations to help the Austin and Mower County communities.

This amount is the largest grant amount donated by the Hormel Foundation.

The Hormel Institute was given a large grant as part of the distribution, as was the Austin Assurance Scholarship, a program started by the Hormel Foundation in 2019.

The program provides scholarships for Austin Public Schools and Pacelli High School students to use at Riverland Community College in Austin, Albert Lea or Owatonna. The grant will support the program for 2023.

Other nonprofit organizations receiving grants from the Hormel Foundation include:

  • Austin Area Foundation.
  • Austin Community Charitable Fund.
  • Austin Community Growth Ventures.
  • Austin Community Scholarship Committee.
  • Austin Public Schools.
  • Cedar Valley Services.
  • City of Austin.
  • Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.
  • Parenting Resource Center.
  • Riverland Community College.
  • Salvation Army.
  • United Way of Mower County.
  • YMCA of Austin.
