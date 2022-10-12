We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hormel Historic Home hosting Crafts & Cocktails event on Oct. 29

The day will involve several crafting tutorials along with lunch, dessert and specialty cocktails.

Copy of FB Event Cover Photo for Crafts & Cocktails (Facebook Event Cover).png
The Hormel Historic Home will host Crafts &amp; Cocktails on Oct. 29, 2022.
Contributed / Hormel Historic Home
By Staff reports
October 12, 2022 01:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — It'll be a day of creation and libation on Oct. 29, 2022, with Crafts & Cocktails at the Hormel Historic Home in Austin.

The event will feature local makers leading crafting projects such as candle making, cake decorating, canvas painting, tea mixology and more. When the doors open at 8:30 a.m., participants will be able access the Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

Also Read
International Walk to School Day
Local
Learning on the go: Rochester students let their curiosity loose on Walk to School Day
Slider, the mascot for the Rochester Honkers baseball team, led the crowd of short-legged students down the sidewalks on their way to school.
October 12, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Lizzie 102.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rock-fueled 'Lizzie' takes its hacks at Mantorville Theatre Company
"Lizzie" brings a goth and rock musical theater style to the 1892 axe murder case surrounding Lizzie Borden.
October 12, 2022 02:06 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Craft sessions begin at 9 a.m., and cocktails will be served throughout the day along with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, lunch and a dessert bar in the afternoon.

Attendees must purchase tickets for the event and preregister for the crafts they want to do through the historic home's website . Proceeds from Crafts & Cocktails support the Hormel Historic Home.

Related Topics: AUSTINEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
IMG_9301.JPG
Local
Mostly dry fall conditions help Olmsted County farmers
While Friday nights have forecasted rain for much of the football season, Olmsted County received 0.63 inches of rain in September as compared to the average of two and a half to three inches.
October 12, 2022 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 12, 2022 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Meet the Olmsted County Attorney candidates
Mark A. Ostrem and Karen MacLaughlin are seeking the Olmsted County Attorney position.
October 12, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Dining out? More of us have reservations
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 12, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe