Hormel Historic Home hosting Crafts & Cocktails event on Oct. 29

AUSTIN — It'll be a day of creation and libation on Oct. 29, 2022, with Crafts & Cocktails at the Hormel Historic Home in Austin.

The event will feature local makers leading crafting projects such as candle making, cake decorating, canvas painting, tea mixology and more. When the doors open at 8:30 a.m., participants will be able access the Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

Craft sessions begin at 9 a.m., and cocktails will be served throughout the day along with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, lunch and a dessert bar in the afternoon.

Attendees must purchase tickets for the event and preregister for the crafts they want to do through the historic home's website . Proceeds from Crafts & Cocktails support the Hormel Historic Home.