Hormel Institute scientist receives $2 million grant for colorectal cancer study

AUSTIN, Minn. — An associate professor at The Hormel Institute in Austin, Minnesota, is the recipient of a five-year, $2 million research grant from the the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.

Ningling Kang, PhD, who leads Hormel's Tumor Microenvironment and Metastasis research division, will use the grant to study how colorectal cancer cells metastasize, or spread, to the liver.

"Due to the lack of effective treatments, colorectal cancer often spreads into the liver, leading to death for many patients," Kang said in a press release. "The overall five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer patients is 65% and it reduces to around 15% for advanced cancer patients when the cancer has spread into other parts of the body.

"Understanding how colorectal cancer colonizes the liver will help us design new strategies to treat colorectal cancer and improve the survival of the patients," Kang continued.

This latest grant is the fourth five-year NCI grant that Kang has accepted.

