Hot, hot hot: Rochester temperatures heating up toward mid-90s through the week

ROCHESTER — Grab and frozen Popsicle and find a patch of shade. Starting Tuesday, Rochester's weather will best be described as "sweltering."

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Tuesday's forecasted high temperature of 92 degrees — expect that to happen around 4 p.m. — will be accompanied with a heat index of close to 99, meaning it'll feel like nearly 100 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday should also bring temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s. Those three days will be the city's first, and hopefully only, foray into the 90s this summer.

July's high temperatures so far have ranged from a cool 68 degrees to temperatures in the upper 80s. June brought us a spate of days in the 80s, including a high of 89 on June 23, 2023. So far, the 90s have been missed. That changes on Tuesday.

Tony Benson, spokesman for Rochester Public Utilities, said he hopes people watch their thermostats during the heat and make smart choices. Peak energy usage on a hot day is usually from about 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Benson said you can give your air-conditioner — and your energy bill — a bit of a break by running ceiling fans, closing shades or curtains to keep the sun from heating up your home, or shutting the AC off all together if there's a good breeze.

"For watering, do it either in the early morning or evening so there's less evaporation," he added.

Benson said RPU started its new Smart Thermostat Program earlier this year. The program allows for remote adjusting of the thermostat to keep peak energy usage under control when energy is most in demand and also at its priciest.

"Every bit helps," Benson said. "Adjusting a couple of degrees in a private residence isn’t a huge adjustment, but added in with other energy efficiency measures, it helps take off that daily peak."

As hot as the next few days will be, don't expect to hear about any records being broken. The top 13 high temps in Rochester start at 102 on the low end — July 7 and 17, 1936; July 19, 1940; July 10, 1978; and July 31, 1988 — and rise with the mercury to 108 on July 14, 1936. In fact, according to the NWS, eight of those top 13 days came from the hot July of 1936.

Only two of the top 10 — No. 4 at 106 degrees and a tie at No. 5 at 106 — were a non-July days. May 31, 1934, and June 27, 1934, respectively.

So, with luck, as August approaches those high temperatures will begin to trend downward. After all, Friday's expected high should dip down to the 80s. That's practically refreshing.