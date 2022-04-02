Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Lifestyle

Hot market for collectibles transforms toys into serious business

The COVID pandemic spurred renewed interest in childhood toys and collectibles, but for how long?

Midwest Vintage Toys 05.JPG
Aaron ringer, left, and Scott Bacon, right, co-owners of Midwest Vintage Toys, sort a collection of toys they acquired March 21, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 02, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — It’s a bird? It’s a plane? No — it’s the sky-high prices for vintage toys and collectibles!

Retailers say they’re still seeing a COVID-fueled interest in vintage toys, comic books, sports cards and collectible card games.

“People had extra time, extra income from the (stimulus) checks and people started using that as disposable income,” said Brad Vigesaa, co-owner of Nerdin Out pop culture and comic book store.

While the spread of the virus has for now eased, most collectibles remain in high demand and, with that demand, carry high prices.

For business partners Scott Bacon and Aaron Ringer, high prices and high demand have led to a high volume in their sales. The two opened Midwest Vintage Toys next door to the Machine Shed video game store and arcade in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s be real, the pandemic was a grim time,” Bacon said. “You can find comfort in those memories.”

“I think it reignited a passion for people’s childhoods,” Ringer said.

High demand and high prices has led to high volume business for the pair. They sell about 150 toys and action figures per week. Most of them are sold and sent by mail via their eBay store.

Midwest Vintage Toys 11.JPG
Aaron ringer, left, checks his phone to see what accessories go with a toy Scott Bacon, right, is holding. The two owners of Midwest Vintage Toys were sorting a collection of toys they acquired March 21, 2022 to sell in their store.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

When not pairing the figures and toys with their accessories and bagging them for sale, the two are hunting for childhood collections to buy.

“So many people don’t realize what’s sitting in their attic,” Bacon said.

Midwest Vintage Toys 08.JPG
"Masters of the Universe" action figures, originally introduced in 1982 by Mattel, sit in a bin to be sorted at Midwest Vintage Toys.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

After the business partners purchased a Bloomington man’s childhood collection of toys, the two had several totes to sort Monday evening. The toys will be sorted by genre, bagged and sold. Bacon pointed to one bin of various toys including smaller Transformers that he says will probably take 40 hours of sorting.

It’s a lot of work, but a fun job, Bacon said. He compared it to going through toys at a neighbor’s or friend’s house.

“You don’t want to take the fun out of it,” Bacon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacon and Ringer pair the toys with their accessories and check the condition of each one. Accessories that might get lost or broken, as well as condition, dictate price, they said. The two buy and set aside as many toy accessories as they can to be able to sell complete figures, which means more money.

If the pandemic lockdowns and anxiety gave rise to interest in collectibles, will there be a bubble burst in the prices and demand?

Ringer said most collectibles markets tend to go in 15-year cycles of boom and bust.

The two have seen other collectible markets rise and fall. Bacon’s dad ran a baseball card store and Ringer’s mom was an antiques dealer and his dad collected John Deere toys.

Vigesaa said he’s already seeing a cooling market for sports cards and some collectible card games. Toys might follow that trend too, he said.

“Do I see collectible stores being as crazy as they are three or four years from now? Not really,” Vigesaa said. “Most of the people buying them are adults, you need kids to buy in.”

Higher prices might be hindering younger collectors of sports cards too.

Craig Cotten, who in 2008 took over the Book Review, a comics, cards and game store, said he has seen the cycles of interest in sports cards collecting. Right now, prices of boxes of unopened packs of cards have more than doubled in year-to-year costs, Cotten said. He estimates the number of collectors he works with now has grown three-fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

While that has created a new network of collectors and hobbyists, it has made collecting more difficult for younger and casual collectors to enter the hobby, Cotten added.

“The rise in interest in turn has hiked prices making it difficult for kids to enter the hobby,” he said.

Bacon said younger collectors losing interest in toys might not happen as dramatically this cycle. He said interest in collecting tin toys jumped decades ago after adults who played with them had interest in rebuilding their childhood collections. Most adults now never played with those toys and interest in them has waned.

Now, most of the toy lines he remembers as a kid are continuing and generating new interest from younger generations. Bacon’s son, who is 8 years old, is interested in He-Man, which originally came out in the 1980s. Star Wars toys are still in high demand and new movies and television series means the franchise picks up more fans every year.

Vigesaa agreed that might be a factor for certain toys.

“If a kid gets into Transformers now when they’re young, they might go down that rabbit hole and say, ‘Wow, they made this Optimus Prime that’s worth $1,000 now,’” he said.

However, reproductions of older toys and counterfeit accessories made by now near-ubiquitous 3D printers might turn away casual collectors.

Vigesaa says he sees a safer investment in collectibles in vintage comics. The books are fragile, they are few and even if they’re reprinted, it’s clearly marked on the publication.

“Key issues of certain comic lines are getting harder and harder to come by,” he said.

Recently, a customer brought in the first few issues of “The Silver Surfer” which debuted in the late 1960s.

“It’s probably one of the coolest feelings in the world to see that come in the door,” Vigesaa said. “It’s a piece of history.”

Midwest Vintage Toys 02.JPG
Aaron Ringer, co-owner of Midwest Vintage Toys, 11 Second St. NE, carries a bin of toys he acquired Monday, March 21, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Vintage toys and collectibles are in high demand which means they carry high prices. While not every toy is going to be in great condition or demand high retail price, even incomplete action figures hold some value. These are some high-value gems that could be sitting collection dust in anyone's home.

Optimus Prime.jpg
1/4: An original unopened Transformers Optimus Prime from 1984 is worth more than $2,000 retail unopened and upwards of $800 opened but with the original box.
Luke Skywalker.jpg
2/4: A complete 1977 Hasbro figure of Luke Skywalker retails for as high as $2,500 and up to $4,000 in its original package.
MOTU figure.jpg
3/4: A loose (meaning out of the package) Masters of the Universe action figure from a 1981 Wonder Bread promotion fetches more than $2,000 retail and can carry an even higher price tag with accessories and in good condition.
MtG Force of Nature.JPG
4/4: Prices for cards from the 1993 first print run of Magic: The Gathering, known as Alpha edition, are ten times what they were at the beginning of 2020. Depending on rarity and demand for the card, many retail for more than $1,000 each. Few other examples of this Force of Nature card shown are available for sale. One near mint example is listed at about $3,9000 on collectible card game outlet site TCGPlayer.com.

Read more from John
Rookery
Local
More trees felled at heron nest site after judge denies restraining order request
The cutting comes after District Court Judge Pamela King denies a request for a restraining order for development work at a great blue heron nest site.
March 29, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Hair of the Dog
Arts and Entertainment
Live music, theater not just confined to Rochester this weekend
"Steel Magnolias" opens at the Civic, and Kasson and Zumbrota each have concerts.
March 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Image.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
'Idol' to be? Elli sang her own song for Katy, Luke and Lionel
Former Rochester resident Elli Rowe played an original song in front of the celebrity judges in Nashville.
March 28, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

Related Topics: BUSINESSRETAILEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
040222.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Members Only
Lifestyle
How to give the yard a spring house cleaning
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler shares tips for caring for your lawn, perennial garden, shrubs and trees this spring.
April 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
The words "Liquid Gold" are superimposed on an image of a city stretching away from a high vantage point.
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Olive oil pilgrimage brings Midwesterners to Greece in pursuit of liquid gold
In Forum Communications' special report "Liquid Gold," we travel overseas with a group of Midwesterners as they go back to the cradle of Western civilization to learn life-changing lessons about slowing down, eating for pleasure and connecting with others to make the world a better place. And it all started with a simple bottle of olive oil.
April 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
SW DIAGRAM FOR APRIL 1- 3. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Turnover time in the April night sky
The mighty winter constellation Orion the Hunter and his surrounding posse of bright stars and constellations are on their farewell tour in April.
April 01, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
When your hob, hobgoblin, keeps a slob, slob, slobbin’ along
Welcome to the trend of "goblin mode" — the phenomenon of embracing and owning your inner, perfectly imperfect, binge-watching, junk food-eating sloth.
April 01, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift