Road closed ahead orange diamond sign

An orange diamond shaped road sign warns drivers that "Road closed ahead". The sign is slightly tilted and a road barrier can be seen in the background. A hill and tree also line the blacktop street slated for road construction.

 KaraGrubis

A block of 11th Avenue Southwest will close Friday for a concrete pour at the hotel construction site near the Second Street intersection. 

Traffic wishing to access the street from Second Street will be encouraged to detour to the north on Sixth Avenue Southwest until they reach Civic Center Drive, where they can turn west to get back to 11th Avenue NW, according to Rochester Public Works. 

The new hotel, Eleven 02, will be a 250-room building with two brands — Staybridge Suites and Even Hotels. It is being built on the former Virgil’s Auto Clinic site.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0