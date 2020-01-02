A block of 11th Avenue Southwest will close Friday for a concrete pour at the hotel construction site near the Second Street intersection.
Traffic wishing to access the street from Second Street will be encouraged to detour to the north on Sixth Avenue Southwest until they reach Civic Center Drive, where they can turn west to get back to 11th Avenue NW, according to Rochester Public Works.
The new hotel, Eleven 02, will be a 250-room building with two brands — Staybridge Suites and Even Hotels. It is being built on the former Virgil’s Auto Clinic site.