Hotel employee falls for package scam

ROCHESTER — A Rochester hotel employee cost his employer more than $330 after falling prey to a scam.

The employee was working about 9 p.m. Sunday when he received a call on his personal cellphone from a person claiming to be the owner of the hotel. The alleged owner had a similar accent to the real owner and the employee believed the call was legitimate, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The scammer told the employee that they were expecting a package to arrive at the hotel in about 25 minutes, but FedEx needed a payment of $2,800 before the package could be delivered.

When the employee told the scammer they did not have that kind of money, he was instructed to take the cash out of the hotel's till and go to a gas station to convert that cash into Bitcoin, a form of decentralized digital currency. The employee took $338 from the till, converted it to Bitcoin and sent a QR to the caller.

It was only after the employee hung up and called a colleague that he realized he had fallen prey to a scam, according to Moilanen.

