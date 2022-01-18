SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Hotel employee falls for package scam

The hotel is out $338 after an employee took the money from the register believing they were doing so on the owner's instructions.

Scam graphic
Police lights
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 18, 2022 09:37 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester hotel employee cost his employer more than $330 after falling prey to a scam.

The employee was working about 9 p.m. Sunday when he received a call on his personal cellphone from a person claiming to be the owner of the hotel. The alleged owner had a similar accent to the real owner and the employee believed the call was legitimate, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Load More

The scammer told the employee that they were expecting a package to arrive at the hotel in about 25 minutes, but FedEx needed a payment of $2,800 before the package could be delivered.

When the employee told the scammer they did not have that kind of money, he was instructed to take the cash out of the hotel's till and go to a gas station to convert that cash into Bitcoin, a form of decentralized digital currency. The employee took $338 from the till, converted it to Bitcoin and sent a QR to the caller.

It was only after the employee hung up and called a colleague that he realized he had fallen prey to a scam, according to Moilanen.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
