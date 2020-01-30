New construction is blocking a portion of the west side of the Hotel Francis, but Olmsted County is hoping to let a bit of sunlight in.
The county is seeking a city building permit to reopen a pair of windows onto a recessed area facing north on the historic building at 17 Fourth St. SW.
“Opening up the two windows on the second floor is allowing natural light into some of the units,” said Michele Merxbauer, Olmsted County’s housing program manager. “Two of the units on the first floor will no longer have natural light.”
She said the units without windows will continue to provide housing for formerly homeless residents, even without windows as a potential emergency exit, since the building has a sprinkler system.
The Francis is owned by the county and operated by Duluth-based Center City Housing as permanent supportive housing for 17 residents who had been homeless.
Merxbauer said the county wants to maintain housing options and has been working to find the best solution to address the nine blocked windows.
The 50-unit apartment complex at the corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest is being constructed up to the property line it shares with the Hotel Francis.
“This is a zero lot line space,” said Mark Engel, the county’s current planning supervisor.
The designation allows buildings to occupy all the open space on a property, without setbacks required in other parts of the city.
Engel said the developer had conversations with the county during the planning process for the new building, but couldn’t find a solution that met construction needs.
Merxbauer said opening the closed windows was part of an agreement with the developer.
“We looked at different options to retain the other windows, but the other property has such a small footprint that to do so would substantially impact what they were trying to do,” she said.
The new building, currently dubbed “The 324,” is designed to include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, along with 2,000 square feet of retail space. It will also have indoor parking underneath the building.
The proposal to reopen the windows at the Hotel Francis received a nod of approval from the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission on Tuesday. The commission’s opinion was required since the county-owned building sits within a proposed downtown historic district.
The proposed new windows will match the building’s existing windows.
With the commission’s approval, Molly Patterson-Lundgren, a principal planner with the city’s Community Development Department, said the building permit review can move forward.
Engel said moving forward is necessary to keep projects on track.
“They want to continue to build,” he said of the developer. “They are building up as we speak.”