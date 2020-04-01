The northeast corner of Second Street Southwest and Sixth Avenue will be closed for a week starting Thursday.
The closure is making way for utility connection and pavement replacement work associated with the Towne Place Suites building project, according to Rochester Public Works.
Traffic along Second Street Southwest will be shifted into the left-turn lanes to allow traffic to navigate around the related lane closures, leaving only one lane of westbound traffic.
Sixth Avenue Southwest traffic will also be reduced, with one lane remaining in each direction between First and Second Streets.