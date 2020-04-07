Rochester city officials are asking local hotels to abandon policies against providing rooms to local residents.
“We understand and respect the local resident policies some hotels have in place, but during these unprecedented times, we are asking that you relax these policies and allow Rochester residents to social distance to protect the health of their families and other members of our community," Rochester Deputy Administrator Aaron Parrish said.
Similar to hotels throughout the country, local lodging facilities have policies in place to guard against seeing rooms destroyed by ill-intentioned guests and other undesirable activity.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials are asking hotels and other hospitality businesses to temporarily adjust their policies.
Parrish said the city has been receiving reports from medical professionals seeking temporary facilities and community members looking for safe spaces to self-quarantine, but they are being turned away from Rochester hotels.