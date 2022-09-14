House District 20A candidates differ on education, voice state budget surplus ideas in Red Wing forum

RED WING — Three candidates vying to serve Minnesota House District 20A took the stage in Red Wing's Central Park Tuesday evening in a League of Women Voters candidate forum, laying out their differing — but sometimes intersecting — stances on education, abortion, agriculture and how the state should tackle its $9 billion budget surplus.

With GOP Rep. Barb Haley retiring , the 20A candidates detailed the ideas they want to bring to St. Paul if elected to that open seat, which encompasses Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha, Goodhue and part of Cannon Falls.

Laurel Stinson (DFL), Pam Altendorf (GOP) and Roger Kittelson (Independent) did find common ground on whether or not to have term limits in the legislature (all said yes). But they distinguished themselves on education.

"I've been in schools on a full-time and part-time basis for the last five years, and I can tell you, in my opinion, some schools are underfunded," said Kittelson, who currently works as a substitute teacher and school bus driver. "The key to a good economy is a good education system, and that means you got to pay for it."

Stinson agreed with Kittelson that schools are underfunded, pointing to support staff pay.

"Our paraprofessionals who work in our public schools are not paid a living wage," Stinson said. "They need to be paid enough to live on their one job. They do such important work for our schools, and they need to be paid fairly."

GOP candidate for Minnesota House District 20A Pam Altendorf (center) delivers her opening statement during the League of Women Voters' Candidate Forum in Red Wing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 while Independent candidate Roger Kittelson (left) and DFL candidate Laurel Stinson (right) sit behind Altendorf. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

When asked if they support public funding for private and charter schools, Altendorf said she and Rep. Steve Drazkowski, who is running for District 20 Senate seat, drafted a bill called the Minnesota Education Freedom Act, which would "(look) at having our tax dollars follow the students, providing competition in our schools," she said. Stinson and Kittelson said they do not support public funding for private and charter schools.

"This is not about not funding the schools," Altendorf said. "This is not about your children and being properly educated. This is us turning all of the attention to the children and providing them with the highest quality of education possible."

While education was the key topic of the night, with three of the eight constituent-submitted questions dedicated to it, the 20A candidates made other policy points:

