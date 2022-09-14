SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
House District 20A candidates differ on education, voice state budget surplus ideas in Red Wing forum

During Tuesday evening's League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing, three candidates showcased their stances as they run for the open 20A seat.

IMG_3141.jpg
DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 20A Laurel Stinson (standing, right) delivers her opening statement during the League of Women Voters' candidate forum in Red Wing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Also pictured, from left: DFL Senate District 20 candidate Brad Drenckhahn, GOP 20A candidate Pam Altendorf and Independent 20A candidate Roger Kittelson.
Dene K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
September 13, 2022 10:10 PM
RED WING — Three candidates vying to serve Minnesota House District 20A took the stage in Red Wing's Central Park Tuesday evening in a League of Women Voters candidate forum, laying out their differing — but sometimes intersecting — stances on education, abortion, agriculture and how the state should tackle its $9 billion budget surplus.

With GOP Rep. Barb Haley retiring , the 20A candidates detailed the ideas they want to bring to St. Paul if elected to that open seat, which encompasses Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha, Goodhue and part of Cannon Falls.

Laurel Stinson (DFL), Pam Altendorf (GOP) and Roger Kittelson (Independent) did find common ground on whether or not to have term limits in the legislature (all said yes). But they distinguished themselves on education.

"I've been in schools on a full-time and part-time basis for the last five years, and I can tell you, in my opinion, some schools are underfunded," said Kittelson, who currently works as a substitute teacher and school bus driver. "The key to a good economy is a good education system, and that means you got to pay for it."

Stinson agreed with Kittelson that schools are underfunded, pointing to support staff pay.

"Our paraprofessionals who work in our public schools are not paid a living wage," Stinson said. "They need to be paid enough to live on their one job. They do such important work for our schools, and they need to be paid fairly."

IMG_3148.jpg
GOP candidate for Minnesota House District 20A Pam Altendorf (center) delivers her opening statement during the League of Women Voters' Candidate Forum in Red Wing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 while Independent candidate Roger Kittelson (left) and DFL candidate Laurel Stinson (right) sit behind Altendorf.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

When asked if they support public funding for private and charter schools, Altendorf said she and Rep. Steve Drazkowski, who is running for District 20 Senate seat, drafted a bill called the Minnesota Education Freedom Act, which would "(look) at having our tax dollars follow the students, providing competition in our schools," she said. Stinson and Kittelson said they do not support public funding for private and charter schools.

"This is not about not funding the schools," Altendorf said. "This is not about your children and being properly educated. This is us turning all of the attention to the children and providing them with the highest quality of education possible."

While education was the key topic of the night, with three of the eight constituent-submitted questions dedicated to it, the 20A candidates made other policy points:

  • On agriculture, Altendorf spoke to cutting both the state's inheritance tax and red tape on agricultural mandates and regulations. Following her conversations with area farmers, Stinson said she wants to look into cottage licensing laws and the right to repair. While Kittelson agreed with his opponents, he said it's on farmers to address high farmland prices.
  • When asked about the state's budget surplus, Altendorf said the time is right for reducing taxes, and Kittelson suggested calling a special session to amp up funding for nursing homes and group homes. Stinson said she wants to see some of those funds go toward underfunded yet government-mandated obligations, like providing special education and ambulance services.
  • On abortion and reproductive health care, Stinson said that's the top issue voters bring up; she said she would not want to make any changes to Minnesota's current abortion laws. Altendorf said voters are being "controlled and manipulated" on the issue, saying that Minnesota could only outlaw abortion through a constitutional amendment. Kittelson suggested Minnesota is behind on fathers' rights in relation to abortion.
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
