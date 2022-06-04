House fire in northwest Rochester causes $190K in damages

ROCHESTER — A garage fire early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, caused damage totalling about $190,000.

At 12:49 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 5000 block of 55th Avenue Northwest. Once on scene, firefighters saw a three-car garage and a vehicle inside it on fire.

Crews deployed a hose line to extinguish the structure fire in northwest Rochester early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022. Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

Two engines deployed hose lines to attack the fire in the garage and fire that had extended into the interior of the house, according to the department’s press release. The entire garage sustained major fire damage, and minor damage was reported in the interior of the home. The department said the vehicle and garage contents are a total loss.

All residents were out of the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the American Red Cross also responded to the fire.