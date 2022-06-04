SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

House fire in northwest Rochester causes $190K in damages

The three-car garage was heavily damaged and everything inside the garage was considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

fire 6.4.22.jpg
Crews work to extinguish structure fire in northwest Rochester early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 04, 2022 11:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A garage fire early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, caused damage totalling about $190,000.

At 12:49 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 5000 block of 55th Avenue Northwest. Once on scene, firefighters saw a three-car garage and a vehicle inside it on fire.

fire 6.4.22.jpg
Crews deployed a hose line to extinguish the structure fire in northwest Rochester early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

Two engines deployed hose lines to attack the fire in the garage and fire that had extended into the interior of the house, according to the department’s press release. The entire garage sustained major fire damage, and minor damage was reported in the interior of the home. The department said the vehicle and garage contents are a total loss.

All residents were out of the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the American Red Cross also responded to the fire.

