News reporting
Housefire in Rochester Saturday displaces family, claims dog's life

A fire Saturday displaced a family, left a person treated for smoke inhalation and claimed the life of a family pet.

RFD Pointe Dr. 1.jpg
Firefighters work to revive a dog that was pulled from a house fire Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the 6000 block of Pointe Drive SW. Despite carrying life saving equipment designed for animals, firefighters weren't able to save the dog.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 06, 2022 08:37 AM
ROCHESTER — A house fire Saturday displaced a family, left one person treated for smoke inhalation and claimed the life of a dog.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on the 6000 block of Pointe Drive SW at about 1:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of the home. A crew from Rochester Fire’s Engine 5 went in with hoses and put out a fire in they found kitchen.

One person was evaluated on the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for possible smoke inhalation.

A crew from Truck 12 searched the home for a dog that witnesses said was still inside. Firefighters found the dog upstairs, brought it outside, tried to revive the pet but weren’t successful.

The Rochester Fire Department has life saving equipment designed to be used on animals, including oxygen masks that fit cats and dogs. Fire officials said that equipment was used to try to revive the dog.

The home suffered fire and smoke damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Stewartville Fire Department assisted Rochester Fire on the call.

RFD Pointe Dr. 2.jpg
Rochester fire crews on the scene of a fire at a a single-family home on the 6000 block of Pointe Drive SW Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
