Housing could be an option for unused city properties

Options for turning excess city property into a variety of housing opportunities were discussed Monday by the Rochester City Council.

“We have a tremendous deficit of housing in our community,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, suggesting some properties could be provided to developers who commit to building affordable housing.

At least half of the 20 properties presented to the council Monday for potential sale or other disposition could be developed into housing, based on size and zoning.

“They are all a little bit different,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said, focusing on four properties that could be bundled or sold separately.

The four properties were a former Rochester Public Utilities substation and a nearby former well site, and two vacant areas connected to Homestead Park.

“It will take a lot of engagement as we talk about whether this is the right fit,” Parrish told the council, suggesting the properties could be developed into single-family homes or low-density housing.

Council member Patrick Keane suggested the city consider focusing on selling some of the properties to First Homes or another organization to be put into a land trust, which would help keep home prices down.

“This is, to me, one of the best sustainable ways I’ve seen in investing in affordable housing for homeownership,” he said.

Parrish said more work will be needed to solicit proposals for the properties with the council appearing ready to consider sale or transfer.

What happened: The Rochester City Council discussed several properties that could be sold in the future.

Why does this matter: Several properties could be sold to developers to create affordable housing, a stated priority for the council.

What's next: City staff will work on a proposal for traditional sale or a request for proposal related to high-priority properties on the list.

He also cited the city-owned parking lot north of the Mayo Civic Center as a potential site for mixed-income housing.

“We’ve had some good conversations with one potential developer there,” he said of unsolicited interest in the site.

While several of the properties are marked as high priorities for sale or disposition, Parrish said sale of other sites could be delayed to ensure the city doesn’t limit potential sales value.

Council member Mark Bransford asked why the former Super 8 motel site near Saint Marys Hospital was on the list for delayed action.

“I have like three developers who actually had expressed an interest,” Bransford said of the site in the ward he represents.

Parrish said planned redevelopment along Second Street means the site could be needed for construction staging, but the work would also likely increase the value of the property, which the city originally obtained in connection to U.S. Highway 52 work.

“We do think there’s a potential for more value maximization post implementation of rapid transit,” he said.

Bransford acknowledged that but also said developers are looking at the property because it would score high in the effort to seek future state tax credits tied to the development of affordable housing.

“That’s my concern, I don’t want it to go so high that it's no longer attractive for 9 percent tax credits,” he said.

Council member Nick Campion said the site highlights a need for sorting properties based on value and long-term goals related to city priorities.

“As we divest, my thought is to be certain that there is no strategic value in these properties before we divest of them,” he said, noting it would be expensive to find space needed for construction in the future.

With the majority of the council supporting the potential sale of the high-priority properties to either a land trust or for future development, Parrish said the next steps will be work on public engagement regarding the potential transfer, as well as developing a plan to solicit bids or proposals to present the council for a future decision.