Rochester saw 209 building permits for single-family homes in 2019, down from an 18-year high of 962 in 2004.
Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the numbers declined drastically heading into the national recession and haven’t bounced back due to development costs, a lack of affordable land and other issues
The costs mean most new homes being built are priced at $400,000 or more, leaving many potential homeowners out of the market.
“For a growing number of people, the market as it is won’t work,” he said.
It’s a message that has been shared by local housing advocates in recent years, and several efforts have been taken to address specific aspects of local concerns.
On Monday, members of the In the City for Good affordable housing team are hoping to discuss new ways to address needs in the city.
The grassroots group has been meeting since 2015, but co-organizer Helen Laack said Monday’s meeting seeks to bring new focus,
“It’s the beginning of a conversation,” she said, noting the focus will be on looking at alternative housing forms, as well as what could be changed in Rochester to make housing more affordable.
The group plans an open roundtable discussion among attendees, but has invited three special guests — Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer, Rochester Area Foundation’s Housing Coalition Director Steve Borchardt, and Bigelow Homes President Mike Paradise, who also served as a member of former Gov. Mark Dayton’s housing task force.
Laack said the goal is to discuss what is being done and what can be addressed. In addition, the group will seek to define its role on future housing efforts.
The conversation comes at a time when other groups, including the Destination Medical Center Corp. Board, are seeking to define their niches in the housing discussion.
On Wednesday, Dunn laid out a plan for similar discussions by the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
He joined Laack in noting the varied concerns involved in the complex issue need to be addressed by multiple entities looking at new ideas.
“The status quo isn’t going to just fix the issues we have,” said Dunn, who frequently attends In the City for Good monthly meetings, but will not be available Monday.