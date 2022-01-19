SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Housing stakeholders see holes in Olmsted County GAIN program

The program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act money, aims to help build more affordable housing in Olmsted County.

041521-eyota-developer-5424.jpg
Developer Jennifer Lawver works on a subdivision in Eyota in this April 15, 2021, file photo. Stakeholders met Thursday to discuss a new grant program intended to help build affordable new homes.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
January 19, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

EYOTA — Imagine a Venn diagram where the circles barely intersect.

That's what builders, developers and bankers see when they look at the new GAIN — Growing Affordable Inclusive Neighborhoods — Program offered through Olmsted County.

The $5 million program offers $10,000 down payments for new housing in Olmsted County.

But the funding, which comes courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act, has some strings attached.

First, applicants must have an income at or below 80% the area median income for the county.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second, the new home must have a construction cost – lot price and appliances not included — of $300,000 or less.

The problem, said Holly Eisenman with Bremer Bank, is that finding someone at that income level who can also afford a loan for a home at that level, and finding a new home at that price.

"I think of all the loans I've written this year, and maybe a handful would qualify," Eisenman said. "But those were for existing homes."

The program, however, aims for 500 homes to be built using the funds. Two hundred of them in Rochester, 50 apiece in Stewartville, Byron and all the townships combined, 40 in Eyota, 30 apiece in the Olmsted County portions of Chatfield and Pine Island, and 25 apiece in Dover and Oronoco.

The program is expected to run through 2026.

Vicki Arendt, who has developed two- and three-bedroom town homes in Eyota, said those units would barely qualify under the construction cost guidelines, and a new development of 16 four-bedroom duplex units will cost too much to qualify.

But even if the construction cost is less than $300,000, the overall loan for a new home buyer will include a lot costing anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000, depending on location, plus appliances that can run a minimum of $6,000.

Also Read
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Investigation ongoing into Eyota medical call, at least one dead
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said Tuesday morning that 38-year-old Brandon Mueller was declared dead about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 500 block of Canyon Lane Northwest in Eyota. Two other Eyota men, a 43-year-old and a 38-year-old, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in critical condition.
January 18, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Eyota
Few details were available Monday but a captain with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person died and two others were taken to a hospital over the weekend.
January 17, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Goodhue vs. Kasson-Mantorville Girls Basketball
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Chatfield's Baum earns win No. 400
Brian Baum's Chatfield basketball team beat Rushford-Peterson on Thursday. That gave the coach 400 career girls basketball wins.
January 17, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Ashley Brusse, the county's housing resource coordinator, said one person has already closed on a home using the $10,000 GAIN down payment. However, she admitted that the program will be watched and adjusted if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Brusse said, the county is also counting on cities and the state to chip in with affordable housing and construction programs of their own.

For example, Eyota waives the fees for sewer and water hookup, and waives the permit fees for new home construction. That totals about $2,200.

While the program has several years to succeed, Andy Cummings of Med City Builders said as construction prices keep creeping upward, there won't be any new houses that qualify for the $300,000 construction cost plateau.

He added that the more programs you add to reduce costs, the more home owners are going to want to build bigger and get more home for their money. And that can also serve to price them out of the GAIN program.

Eisenman added that a four-person household making the 80% AMI limit of $79,750 might barely qualify, but there isn't much room for lot price or other amenities on the house.

In the end, Dave Dunn, the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Agency director, said somehow these affordable homes must be built because the county needs more than 18,000 new housing units over the next decade.

"We're trying to thread the needle," Dunn said. "It's a goal we can meet if we're all working in that direction. But we're not naive of the cost of building new homes."

Related Topics: DOVER-EYOTAREAL ESTATEHOUSING
What to read next
100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools provides update on COVID mitigation strategies
"We are absolutely committed to bringing students back Jan. 31. That said, we can never say never, but the intent is very, very clear to make that move," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said.
January 18, 2022 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
The Comb Over Photo.jpg
Local
Pine Island moving forward with drivers license bureau
City council tries to make amends with mobile salon that got poor treatment from an anonymous caller.
January 18, 2022 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Snow
Local
Rochester postal service looking for 60-plus carriers, workers
Service begins push to hire scores of workers.
January 18, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
“Preservation over Profit” protest 02
Local
Students protest development at heron nest site
The public rally follows meeting where students say they were treated callously by policymakers.
January 18, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed