Housing stakeholders see holes in Olmsted County GAIN program

EYOTA — Imagine a Venn diagram where the circles barely intersect.

That's what builders, developers and bankers see when they look at the new GAIN — Growing Affordable Inclusive Neighborhoods — Program offered through Olmsted County.

The $5 million program offers $10,000 down payments for new housing in Olmsted County.

But the funding, which comes courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act, has some strings attached.

First, applicants must have an income at or below 80% the area median income for the county.

Second, the new home must have a construction cost – lot price and appliances not included — of $300,000 or less.

The problem, said Holly Eisenman with Bremer Bank, is that finding someone at that income level who can also afford a loan for a home at that level, and finding a new home at that price.

"I think of all the loans I've written this year, and maybe a handful would qualify," Eisenman said. "But those were for existing homes."

The program, however, aims for 500 homes to be built using the funds. Two hundred of them in Rochester, 50 apiece in Stewartville, Byron and all the townships combined, 40 in Eyota, 30 apiece in the Olmsted County portions of Chatfield and Pine Island, and 25 apiece in Dover and Oronoco.

The program is expected to run through 2026.

Vicki Arendt, who has developed two- and three-bedroom town homes in Eyota, said those units would barely qualify under the construction cost guidelines, and a new development of 16 four-bedroom duplex units will cost too much to qualify.

But even if the construction cost is less than $300,000, the overall loan for a new home buyer will include a lot costing anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000, depending on location, plus appliances that can run a minimum of $6,000.

Ashley Brusse, the county's housing resource coordinator, said one person has already closed on a home using the $10,000 GAIN down payment. However, she admitted that the program will be watched and adjusted if needed.

But, Brusse said, the county is also counting on cities and the state to chip in with affordable housing and construction programs of their own.

For example, Eyota waives the fees for sewer and water hookup, and waives the permit fees for new home construction. That totals about $2,200.

While the program has several years to succeed, Andy Cummings of Med City Builders said as construction prices keep creeping upward, there won't be any new houses that qualify for the $300,000 construction cost plateau.

He added that the more programs you add to reduce costs, the more home owners are going to want to build bigger and get more home for their money. And that can also serve to price them out of the GAIN program.

Eisenman added that a four-person household making the 80% AMI limit of $79,750 might barely qualify, but there isn't much room for lot price or other amenities on the house.

In the end, Dave Dunn, the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Agency director, said somehow these affordable homes must be built because the county needs more than 18,000 new housing units over the next decade.

"We're trying to thread the needle," Dunn said. "It's a goal we can meet if we're all working in that direction. But we're not naive of the cost of building new homes."