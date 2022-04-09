Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
News | Local

Housing summit planned to address local opportunities and status

City, county, DMC EDA and others will meet in special forum in May to discuss housing concerns

New home construction
Destination Medical Center’s Economic Development Agency, the city of Rochester, Olmsted County and local housing partners are holding the Rochester Housing Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the Mayo Civic Center.
Post Bulletin file art
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 09, 2022 04:15 PM
ROCHESTER — A five-hour housing summit is planned for May to offer a deep dive into local housing needs.

Destination Medical Center’s Economic Development Agency, the city of Rochester, Olmsted County and local housing partners are holding the Rochester Housing Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at the Mayo Civic Center.

The cost is $20, and a virtual option to attend is being offered.

The summit will provide information on the housing opportunities, potential sites, various financial tools and housing innovations of interest locally. It targets anyone interested in local housing needs and efforts, such as entities or individuals involved in commercial real estate development.

“We are excited to offer this housing summit in partnership with Olmsted County, the City of Rochester, and other local partners.” DMC EDA’s Director of Housing and Sustainability Kevin Bright said in a statement announcing the event. “Our collective aim is to grow relationships with like-minded partners locally, regionally, and nationally to accelerate the development of housing units throughout our region.”

In addition to Bright, planned speakers for the summit are:

  • David Dunn, Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority director
  • Mat Miller, Olmsted County Facilities and Building Operations director
  • Josh Johnsen, Rochester’s interim community development director
  • Taryn Eden, Rochester’s manager of housing and neighborhood services

“Finding an affordable place to call home is one of the most significant challenges facing this region,” Dunn said. “By bringing together housing experts at the Rochester Housing Summit, we are hopeful we can use our collective knowledge to help create more places for people to call home in Olmsted County.”
Online registration at dmc.mn/events is required for in-person or virtual attendance.

