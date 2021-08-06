SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Houston County Courthouse, Caledonia businesses receive threats of violence

The County Courthouse and the two businesses were locked down for roughly an hour. The suspect was identified shortly after the initial threat.

2736561+police.jpg
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 06, 2021 03:54 PM
CALEDONIA -- An agitated man threatened to shoot a member of the Houston County Attorney's Office and blow up the courthouse on Thursday, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Two Caledonia businesses also received phone calls with threats of violence from the same suspect, according to a news release sent out Friday.

Officials did not report what may have motivated the man's threats.

The courthouse and the two businesses were locked down for about an hour. The suspect was identified shortly after the initial threat.

It was later discovered the same suspect also left a voicemail at another Houston County office with threats of violence.

The investigation is ongoing and felony charges are expected.

