Houston County, Prairie Island included in major disaster declaration

The declaration includes 23 counties in Minnesota.

Wabasha Flooding
A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 3:32 PM

Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Minnesota to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11-30, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in Houston County and Prairie Island Indian Community.

Other counties included are Aitkin, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Pope, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
