Houston County, Prairie Island included in major disaster declaration

Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Minnesota to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11-30, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in Houston County and Prairie Island Indian Community.

Other counties included are Aitkin, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Pope, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin.