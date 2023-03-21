Houston man arrested following 3-vehicle crash north of Rochester
A 68-year-old man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in critical condition.
ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Houston man was arrested and a 68-year-old man was transported by Mayo One air ambulance in critical condition following a three-car crash near the roundabout on U.S. Highway 63 north Monday night, March 20, 2023.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Parkin said a crash with injuries involving multiple cars was called in at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
A Honda Accord was southbound on Highway 63 and was approaching cars that slowed down for a car to turn into a driveway. The Honda failed to stop and rear-ended the truck in front of it, Parkin said.
The crash pushed the truck into the northbound lane of Highway 63, where it was hit on the front side by a northbound car.
Rochester Fire Department was called to extricate the driver of the truck, a 68-year-old man. He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys via Mayo One. Parkin said he was in surgery and is expected to survive.
The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Dylan Yocum of Houston, Minnesota, was arrested after a deputy and a drug recognition expert noted an “overwhelming” marijuana smell in the car. Yocum also had an outstanding warrant out of Wabasha County.
The northbound car was driven by a 33-year-old woman, and a 5-year-old boy was in the backseat. They were both transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with minor injuries.
The forensic mapping unit was called to map the scene.
Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
