Houston man arrested following 3-vehicle crash north of Rochester

A 68-year-old man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in critical condition.

Dylan Yocum.JPG
Dylan Yocum.
Contributed / Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:02 AM

ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Houston man was arrested and a 68-year-old man was transported by Mayo One air ambulance in critical condition following a three-car crash near the roundabout on U.S. Highway 63 north Monday night, March 20, 2023.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Parkin said a crash with injuries involving multiple cars was called in at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

A Honda Accord was southbound on Highway 63 and was approaching cars that slowed down for a car to turn into a driveway. The Honda failed to stop and rear-ended the truck in front of it, Parkin said.

The crash pushed the truck into the northbound lane of Highway 63, where it was hit on the front side by a northbound car.

Rochester Fire Department was called to extricate the driver of the truck, a 68-year-old man. He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys via Mayo One. Parkin said he was in surgery and is expected to survive.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Dylan Yocum of Houston, Minnesota, was arrested after a deputy and a drug recognition expert noted an “overwhelming” marijuana smell in the car. Yocum also had an outstanding warrant out of Wabasha County.

The northbound car was driven by a 33-year-old woman, and a 5-year-old boy was in the backseat. They were both transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with minor injuries.

The forensic mapping unit was called to map the scene.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
