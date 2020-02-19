HOUSTON — Open your ears and eyes wide, and learn a few things about owls March 6-8 at the International Festival of Owls.
Lecturers will talk about specific owl species and how to interpret an owl's attitude in the wild. There is also an owl art contest and a hooting contest for kids. The festival started as a "hatch-day" party for Alice, the star of the day and resident at the International Owl Center.
The Owl Center will also induct members into its World Owl Hall of Fame. New members include snowy owl expert Norman Smith of Massachusetts; Frederick Gehlbach of Texas, an author who has written about the Eastern screech owl and elf owl among other bird species; Fred Koning, a raptor enthusiast and conservationist from the Netherlands; and owl conservationist Yadav Ghimirey of Nepal.
A long list of events will be held at the International Owl Center, Houston High School and other venues around town. For a complete list or more information, visit the festival website at www.festivalofowls.com.