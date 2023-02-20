99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Houston to DNR: We want out of off-highway park plan

The city council voted in a special meeting Friday to formally announce its intention to back out of a off-highway vehicle park plan.

Houston
Cody Mathers speaks during a city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Houston.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
February 20, 2023 09:08 AM

HOUSTON, Minn. — The city of Houston took the first step to officially withdraw from plans to construct an off-highway vehicle trail and park on the city’s south side.

The council voted 3-1 in a special meeting Friday to send a notification to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and to Houston’s legislative representatives, Sen. Jeremy Miller and Rep. Gregory Davids, that the city intends to withdraw from the park plans.

The issue was the only item on the agenda.

Mayor Scott Wallace requested the special meeting following the Monday regular city council meeting during which the city took no official action regarding the park project.

In 2009, the city entered into an agreement with the DNR to use trail grant money to acquire land on and along bluffs on the city’s south side adjacent to South Park in Houston to build an off-highway vehicle park. The park would feature 7.5 miles of trails for full-size jeeps and for all-terrain vehicles. However, Houston residents have raised concerns about noise, erosion and the impact the park would have on the bluff ecosystems .

In 2021, the city council formed an information gathering exit committee to look into the consequences for the city if it were to withdraw from the plan.

DNR officials have said the city would likely have to turn over the land to state ownership and repay the grant money used to acquire the land. However, Joe Unger, DNR trails division off-highway vehicle planner, said he couldn’t say exactly what a final agreement would look like because the DNR hadn’t received any official word the city intends to leave the project.

The Friday vote was intended to change that, said Cody Mathers, a city council member and a member of the exit committee.

Houston Council Exit Intention by John Molseed on Scribd

“If you looked at it on paper, until now, the city was moving forward with the park,” Mathers said.

Dan Larson, a lobbyist for the Minnesota 4-Wheel Drive Association, attended the Friday meeting.

He told the council it should stick to its previous agreement and warned the council the city would be on the hook to pay back the grant money. He also noted the amount of work and effort that had gone into mapping and planning the park.

Houston OHV signs.JPG
Yard signs express opposition to a proposed off-highway vehicle park in Houston, Minnesota. May 26, 2021. John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com

Mathers said his vote in favor of the notification to represent the wishes of a majority of the people he represents.

Backlash over the off-highway vehicle park was in part a reason a three-term mayor there who supported the project lost in the November 2022 city elections. Two council candidates who were vocally opposed to the plan were also elected.

“We have three new faces at this table because of this issue,” Mathers said. “The people have spoken.”

