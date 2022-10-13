Houston woman sentenced to jail time for killing woman with car on Christmas Eve

CALEDONIA — A Houston woman was given a staggered jail sentence Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Houston County District Court for killing another woman with her vehicle on Christmas Eve 2019.

Brittany Diane Robb, 38, was ordered by District Judge Jeffrey Kritzer to serve 10 days in a Houston County Jail during the anniversary of the death of 48-year-old Kerrie Jean Hauser, of Hokah, over the course of her five-year probation.

Robb pleaded guilty in August to criminal vehicular homicide and insurance fraud as part of a plea deal that dismissed several other charges. As part of the plea deal, Robb's felony sentence was given a stay of adjudication, meaning that if Robb successfully completes her probation, her charges will be dismissed and she will have no criminal record.

Robb admitted she struck and killed Hauser Dec. 24, 2019, with her vehicle and then left the scene without investigating what she struck and that she submitted false information on an insurance application related to the crash, according a news release from Houston County Attorney Samuel Jandt.

Her jail sentence was at the request of Hauser's family, according to Jandt. Robb was also ordered to speak with students and community groups about the dangers of texting while driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robb was exchanging messages with her boyfriend on the social media app Snapchat when she struck Hauser while Hauser was on her morning walk, according to the criminal complaint.

