SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Houston's International Owl Center holding online auction this weekend

Items up for bid include children's owl art, a quilt, cookies and the opportunity to help band young Great Horned Owls.

Untitled design.png
This art piece will be one of 49 available for bid in the International Owl Center's online auction.
Contributed / International Owl Center
By Staff reports
October 20, 2022 03:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HOUSTON, Minn. — The International Owl Center in Houston will host an online auction on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, with part of the proceeds benefiting the construction of the center's future facility.

The "Fall for Owls" auction opens on Saturday morning and will close on Sunday at 8 p.m. Items up for bid include a hand-embroidered owl quilt, 49 pieces of children's owl artwork, an owl encounter at the Scottish Owl Centre, a one-hour ride in a 1951 MG roadster, a chance to help band young great horned owls in Saskatchewan and more.

Also Read
043021-arbor-day-tree-5945.jpg
Local
Olmsted County tree sale available online
The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District recommends the trees and shrubs for homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitats. Tree descriptions are available at olmstedswcd.org.
October 20, 2022 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mississippi River Winona.JPG
Local
Mississippi River water levels slow the 'transportation puzzle'
As barges transport goods like soybeans, corn, fertilizer and metals regularly between Minneapolis and New Orleans, the previously stalled barges in the lower Mississippi River force “a time delay issue” while barges are towed and portions are dredged.
October 20, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

The auction will help fund the center's new facility, which is in its early development stages. The center has hired Wieser Brothers for the design-build project with Lake Elmo, Minnesota,-based DSGW as the architect. The center hopes to have design concepts ready by early March 2023.

The auction will also benefit a sister organization in Nepal to use for their own owl festival.

Find the online auction at one.bidpal.net/fallforowls .

Related Topics: HOUSTONFUNDRAISERS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Traffic crash Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Highway 52 near 19th Street in Rochester
Local
Possible injuries in Thursday morning vehicle crash in Rochester
A car crash Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, may have resulted in injuries, according to early police reports.
October 20, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
JoMarie Morris
Local
Morris appointed to lead housing coalition vision
After filling an interim role for the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, JoMarie Morris has been named executive director of the organization designed to help fund community housing solutions.
October 20, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Allison Gettings
Business
Red Wing Shoe Co. names fourth generation of Sweasy family as CEO
Red Wing Shoe Co. announced this week that company President Allison Gettings will add CEO to her titles in January. She is taking over the CEO duties from Mark Urdahl, who is retiring.
October 20, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
File_000 (10).jpeg
Local
Kasson-Mantorville principal leads her school into the spotlight
Ariana Wright is in her eighth year as principal for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School.
October 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer