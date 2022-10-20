Houston's International Owl Center holding online auction this weekend

HOUSTON, Minn. — The International Owl Center in Houston will host an online auction on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, with part of the proceeds benefiting the construction of the center's future facility.

The "Fall for Owls" auction opens on Saturday morning and will close on Sunday at 8 p.m. Items up for bid include a hand-embroidered owl quilt, 49 pieces of children's owl artwork, an owl encounter at the Scottish Owl Centre, a one-hour ride in a 1951 MG roadster, a chance to help band young great horned owls in Saskatchewan and more.

The auction will help fund the center's new facility, which is in its early development stages. The center has hired Wieser Brothers for the design-build project with Lake Elmo, Minnesota,-based DSGW as the architect. The center hopes to have design concepts ready by early March 2023.

The auction will also benefit a sister organization in Nepal to use for their own owl festival.

Find the online auction at one.bidpal.net/fallforowls .