Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL TODAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE AREA WITH A BAND OF 8 TO 11 INCHES ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. IN ADDITION, SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE LIKELY IN THESE AREAS. TO THE NORTH AND SOUTH OF THE HEAVY BAND, TOTALS WILL GENERALLY BE IN THE 3 TO 6 INCH RANGE, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SOME LIGHT ICING IN NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN AS THE SNOW COMES TO AN END THIS AFTERNOON. TRAVEL WILL QUICKLY BECOME DIFFICULT AS SNOW MOVES IN AND WILL BECOME DANGEROUS IN AREAS RECEIVING THE HEAVIEST SNOW. SOME ROADS COULD POSSIBLY BECOME IMPASSABLE. DELAY OR AVOID TRAVEL IF YOU CAN. IF YOU MUST GO OUT, BE SURE TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE DEPARTING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW WITH TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 11 INCHES. * WHERE...DODGE, WABASHA, OLMSTED, MOWER AND FILLMORE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&