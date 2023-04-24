How a Rochester teen kept the memory of a Holocaust victim alive

ROCHESTER — Imagining the full scope of the horror of genocide committed against 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany is difficult to understand.

Benjamin Hargraves, 16, started with the story of one boy, Albert Bulka. Bulka was 4 years old when he was bused from Nazi-occupied France along with 43 other Jewish orphans to the Auschwitz concentration camp where they all were killed. They were among 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, also known as the Shoah.

The 44 Jewish orphans from Germany were given places of honor at a memorial ceremony and name-reading at the B’Nai Israel synagogue Sunday. The ceremony was an observance of Yom Shoah and concluded a weeklong observance for those who were killed in the Holocaust.

“It is really hard to think of 6 million things,” Hargraves said. “Having a singular name, or 44 names, and seeing pictures of them helps us to think about and remember the people involved.”

For a year, Hargraves carried Bulka’s name with him. Each day, he would make an effort to remember the boy and note the things he was doing that the child never had a chance to do.

At Hargraves' bar mitzvah, he had an empty chair with a picture of Bulka there acknowledging the boy never had his own bar mitzvah.

Werner, who lived in France for 15 years, teaches about the 44 orphans who were killed in part to help younger people empathize with those killed but also to keep the children’s names being said out loud.

“This isn’t ancient history,” she said. “It’s recent history.”

The observances included prayers, songs and a candle-lighting. Children from the B’nai Israel school helped with the readings and then stood by the empty chairs with name cards of the 44 children bused from France.

Naming the people killed is a sacred and powerful part of marking the Shoah, she said.

She recalled holding observance in France and naming just Jews who were recorded as being deported from France to Germany during the occupation. Volunteers would read names for eight straight hours, she said. It took three consecutive years of doing that to read the list aloud.

“And that’s just those deported from France,” she said.

The 44 orphans being rounded up was a point of particular cruelty, Werner noted. The orphans were housed in a small, rural town far from major roads. In the midst of a gasoline shortage in the war, a member of the Nazi Gestapo ordered a bus to pick up the children along with those harboring them.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton attended the observances Sunday and proclaimed the week to be Holocaust Remembrance week in Rochester.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, left, reads a proclamation at a Yom Shoah event at B'nai Israel Synagogue April 23, 2023. The annual observances remember those killed by Nazis in the Holocaust. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Rozalina McCoy, who was born in Latvia and lives in Rochester, spoke about her family’s experiences and the narrow escape from the Nazis her grandfather had. The rest of his family was not as fortunate, she told the few dozen people attending the observances.

Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinner, who was born in Canada to a family from Ukraine, talked about her and her husband’s families who lived in the same region of the country and were also Jewish. Wolanskyj-Spinner compared the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces to the Nazi aggression across Europe in World War II.

“This horror of genocide, anytime, anywhere should never be allowed to happen in this world,” she said.