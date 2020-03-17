A local charity needs volunteers. A local restaurant has free meals for school-age children. A family needs help with child care, or elder care. And maybe you have some free time, and want to offer a helping hand.
Our area has needs. And our area has many, many skilled and willing helpers. But with the dozens, or perhaps hundreds, of different channels through which we communicate, it can be hard to make the necessary connections. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to find all of the needs and service offerings in one place?
The Post Bulletin has started just that kind of online resource, a one-stop shop where we will allow members of our community to share the kinds of community notes described above. You can find the resource at PostBulletin.com/Life/Health. We’ll share highlights from it in the daily newspaper, and you’ll be able to find the full list online.
It will grow, and we invite you to contribute. Just email us at covidhelp@postbulletin.com. If you don’t have email, you can call our offices at 507-285-7600.
Like all of our coronavirus-related coverage, this resource is being offered free of charge. If you are not a subscriber, you can read all of our health coverage without restriction. We also invite you to consider becoming a subscriber. Visit PostBulletin.com/Subscribe for details.
And if you are already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local journalism.
-- Jeff Pieters, Editor