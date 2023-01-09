How curlers put the 'curl' in the stone

ROCHESTER — Steve Russell left no stone unturned Sunday. The Curling Club of Rochester board member and instructor made sure everyone who signed up had a chance to toss a curling stone on outdoor ice at Little Thistle Brewing Co.

Sunday afternoon was the second day of outdoor open curling there. Signups for both the Saturday and Sunday sessions filled up, Russell said.

Before players or curious first-timers arrived, Russell made a couple passes over the ice with sprinkles for fresh water. The droplets stuck to the ice and froze in little pebbles of ice.

“Ideally, the stone is slid across these pebbles and not the surface of the ice,” Russell said.

When a stone moves along the ice, a small, quarter-inch circular surface area is the only part of the 40-pound stone that touches ice. The stone is slid with a small rotation to get it to curve in a direction, or “curl” along the ice.

Stephen Russell, a board member with the Curling Club of Rochester, sprinkles water on the outdoor curling ice at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

“Friction with the stone interacting with the pebbles allows that continued curl,” Russell said.

A stone slid without rotation will end up curling in a random direction, Russell said.

“You don’t know where it’s going to go,” Russell said. “Like throwing a knuckleball in baseball.”

After adding water to the ice, both the weather and the ice were both about ideal for outdoor curling Sunday.

The club holds league matches and occasional open curling regularly from April through October at the Rochester Recreation Center. However the group isn’t always able to groom for curling the ice there, where the ice is also used for ice skating and hockey.

With temperatures in the 20s on Sunday, the weather was ideal for the open curling event — the ice stayed solid and the players stayed warm enough to continue having fun.

“I like to try new things,” said Eileen Yang, who tried curling for the first time Sunday with three friends.

Ashley Battenberg tosses a curling stone at an outdoor curling event held by the Curling Club of Rochester at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

“It’s something I always wanted to try,” said Loften Depprez.

Yang and Depprez both moved to Minnesota from the San Francisco area.

Alex Panrudkevich, who moved to Rochester from Arizona, said she is looking for fun things to do to stay active during the winter. She tried ice skating Saturday.

“I stood up, but then sat back down,” Panrudkevich said.

Curling went better for the friends, who said they would likely try it again.

Russell said that’s usually how it goes with first-time curlers.

“You either don’t get it or you’re signing up for league play,” he said.

Stephen Russell, left, a board member with the Curling Club of Rochester, demonstrates form for tossing curling stones at an outdoor curling event at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Panrudkevich and her friends aren’t signing up for league play yet, but they did find something to do again in the winter.

“I need to find my winter sport,” she said. “Skating isn’t it.”

Curling has been growing in popularity in part due to exposure from the Olympics and the success the American and Canadian curling teams have had in the competitions.

The Rochester Curling Club has about 120 members with 90 people at a time competing in league play, which runs from October through April. Curlers get the summer off to enjoy other outdoor sports.

“I love the four seasons,” Russell said.