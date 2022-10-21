SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

How does Rochester fit into Ellison's electoral strategy?

The race for state attorney general is the tightest of the major statewide races.

Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, dances with the crowd during a campaign event Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
October 21, 2022 01:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sure has a thing for Rochester.

In one of the toughest battles of his political career, Ellison will be making his third campaign trip to Rochester within a two-week period, seeking support from one of the few places in Greater Minnesota with a clear progressive lean.

Also Read
IMG_9364.JPG
Business
Four acres in a box: Wykoff couple venture into vertical hydroponic farming
The Rahes plan on selling lettuce, microgreens and herbs to individuals and restaurants around Southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
October 21, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New downtown restaurant; business expansions
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
October 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Ellison will appear with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Barbershop Talk South Minnesota , a YouTube talk show co-hosted by Andre Crockett and Bud Whitehorn. The episode, called “Candid Conversation: Black Votes Matter,” will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Ellison, a Democrat, is in a tight re-election battle with GOP challenger Jim Schultz. A recent poll from Embold Research showed that general election voters were evenly split between the two candidates, with Ellison and Schultz both drawing 47% and 5% undecided.

The Minnesota GOP hasn’t won a statewide race since 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellison, a former six-term U.S House representative, began giving Rochester special attention two weeks ago when he campaigned with former presidential candidate and progressive champion Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rochester Community and Technical College. He made another swing through Rochester on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, warning that his opponent would use the office to limit access to abortion.

Steven Schier, a political analyst, said Ellison is turning to Rochester in an attempt to offset or neutralize his electoral weakness in much of Greater Minnesota.

“Ellison has big problems in Greater Minnesota,” Schier said. “That’s where he’s most at risk of losing a lot of votes. And so he has to find those areas in Greater Minnesota where he can stop the bleeding. And Rochester would be at or near the top of the list.”

Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, speaks during a crowd during a campaign event Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For weeks now, the race for Minnesota Attorney General has been viewed by Republicans and political observers as their best shot for ending a 14-year statewide electoral drought.

On Friday, GOP Gubernatorial challenger Scott Jensen touted a new Alpha News/Trafalgar Group poll that for the first time showed Jensen in a minuscule half-point lead over DFL Gov. Tim Walz 46.3% to 45.8% and showed other GOP candidates for attorney general and auditor with leads.

It showed Schultz with a nearly five point edge over Ellison.

Schier said that Trafalgar is considered a “pretty reliable pollster” in recent years that leans 1.5 percentage points in the Republican direction.

One-and-a-half percentage points is “not a lot,” Schier said, speaking about the pollster’s GOP lean. “And what that tells you is that the governor’s race is now closer than we thought. And that Schultz may have a slight edge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schier said the Trafalgar poll fits into a national narrative that shows a surge of support for GOP candidates with more than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterms.

“What you’re seeing in the statewide races is a reflection of a broader national trend that is benefiting Republicans,” Schier said. “We’re seeing the Republicans do better in a wide variety of races all over the country than in previous polls. And Minnesota is part of that trend."

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 21, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
07-08 soldiers field golf course sj.jpg
Local
Opinions continue to be gathered on Rochester’s golf courses
An online survey seeking Rochester residents' opinions related to municipal golf is nearing its end as city candidates voice various views on how to move forward.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_1032.jpg
Business
North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
For three years, Scrub Your Butt Soap, and Tulips & Truffles Florist have been sharing their business under one roof at 117 North Broadway, now the business will merge into one as one owner retires and the other looks to expand their already existing business.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester Community and Technical College Table Top Gaming Club
Local
RCTC works to reverse declining participation in clubs and organizations
Most student clubs and organizations have seen a steep decline in student members.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle