How does Rochester fit into Ellison's electoral strategy?

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sure has a thing for Rochester.

In one of the toughest battles of his political career, Ellison will be making his third campaign trip to Rochester within a two-week period, seeking support from one of the few places in Greater Minnesota with a clear progressive lean.

Ellison will appear with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Barbershop Talk South Minnesota , a YouTube talk show co-hosted by Andre Crockett and Bud Whitehorn. The episode, called “Candid Conversation: Black Votes Matter,” will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Ellison, a Democrat, is in a tight re-election battle with GOP challenger Jim Schultz. A recent poll from Embold Research showed that general election voters were evenly split between the two candidates, with Ellison and Schultz both drawing 47% and 5% undecided.

The Minnesota GOP hasn’t won a statewide race since 2008.

Ellison, a former six-term U.S House representative, began giving Rochester special attention two weeks ago when he campaigned with former presidential candidate and progressive champion Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rochester Community and Technical College. He made another swing through Rochester on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, warning that his opponent would use the office to limit access to abortion.

Steven Schier, a political analyst, said Ellison is turning to Rochester in an attempt to offset or neutralize his electoral weakness in much of Greater Minnesota.

“Ellison has big problems in Greater Minnesota,” Schier said. “That’s where he’s most at risk of losing a lot of votes. And so he has to find those areas in Greater Minnesota where he can stop the bleeding. And Rochester would be at or near the top of the list.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, speaks during a crowd during a campaign event Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For weeks now, the race for Minnesota Attorney General has been viewed by Republicans and political observers as their best shot for ending a 14-year statewide electoral drought.

On Friday, GOP Gubernatorial challenger Scott Jensen touted a new Alpha News/Trafalgar Group poll that for the first time showed Jensen in a minuscule half-point lead over DFL Gov. Tim Walz 46.3% to 45.8% and showed other GOP candidates for attorney general and auditor with leads.

It showed Schultz with a nearly five point edge over Ellison.

Schier said that Trafalgar is considered a “pretty reliable pollster” in recent years that leans 1.5 percentage points in the Republican direction.

One-and-a-half percentage points is “not a lot,” Schier said, speaking about the pollster’s GOP lean. “And what that tells you is that the governor’s race is now closer than we thought. And that Schultz may have a slight edge.”

Schier said the Trafalgar poll fits into a national narrative that shows a surge of support for GOP candidates with more than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterms.

“What you’re seeing in the statewide races is a reflection of a broader national trend that is benefiting Republicans,” Schier said. “We’re seeing the Republicans do better in a wide variety of races all over the country than in previous polls. And Minnesota is part of that trend."

