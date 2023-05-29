How great is thou art? Answer Man knows

Oh, Great One: Recently, you answered a question about a street mural at Slatterly Park. I have more questions. Who chooses the art picked? How much tax money is spent on this project? Is it really the city's purpose to get involved with art? It’s one thing for art to be gifted and donated, a whole other thing when the city is paying for it. Isn’t art subjective? — Casey McGregor

Casey,

First, thank you for being a loyal reader. (Does Answer Man engender any other kind?)

You’ve brought forth many follow-up questions to my answer about the permitting for the Slatterly Park neighborhood’s street mural. In a way, I feel badly. Most of your concerns involve who is paying for the art, and I actually had that information when I wrote the previous column, but I didn’t include it because, well, the previous question didn’t ask about cost.

Anyway, here are the answers you’re looking for on this topic.

The art is chosen by RColorful Corners, a group under the auspice of RNeighbors. They work with a muralist, the neighborhood committee where the art will be installed, and others to develop a plan for the artwork then get that approved by the city.

Is art subjective? Well, yes. For example, many people love the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch. Answer Man, not a big fan. The work is overwrought with symbolism that you practically need a scorecard to understand. His most famous painting, “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” looks like an angry and disturbed proto-Dr. Seuss exploded on the panels. Yet, the Museo del Prado, one of the most well-known art museums in the world, hangs this piece — three pieces, really, since it’s a triptych — in its venerated halls.

Volunteers in the Slatterly Park neighborhood admire the fruits of their labor: a wonderful street mural that gets the artistic seal of approval from Answer Man (take that, Hieronymus Bosch!). The mural, paid for without city of Rochester funding, is one of three such murals around the city. Contributed / RNeighbors

But here’s something on which we can all agree: According to RNeighbors, a survey conducted in Portland, Oregon, after the installation of similar street art showed residents of the neighborhood felt 87% safer from crime, 90% say traffic slowed down around the art, and 81% say traffic safety increased at the intersection where the artwork was added.

Those are results worth paying for, right?

Well, get ready for the good news: The city of Rochester does not pay for these murals or their upkeep. Grants and donations pay for the paint (which is locally sourced). The labor to paint the street is all volunteer labor.

That’s getting your art on the cheap.

Not all cities are so thrifty. For example, Philadelphia has a 1% tax on all major construction or renovation projects involving city funds. The City of Brotherly Love has been doing this since 1959, and if you go to Philly (have a cheesesteak), you’ll see a plethora of public art. Statues, sculptures, murals, fountains, kinetic art, paintings, etc.: It’s everywhere. Philadelphia's pioneering model of funding public art has been adopted far and wide

Again, will all that art be every Philadelphians’ cup of tea? Nope. But I’m betting there’s something for everyone.

Still, here’s the one question of yours I haven’t answered: “Is it really the city’s purpose to get involved in art?”

No. But also, yes.

No, it’s not one of the basic duties of government: Police, fire, roads. But if the city doesn’t get involved, who should provide the permits, set some guidelines, nurture the atmosphere that leads to the creation of beauty we can all — or at least, mostly — enjoy, if not the people we elect to represent our wants and needs?

So, have a drive through the neighborhoods with street murals: Slatterly Park, Lowertown and Cimarron Court. Hopefully, you'll see something you like.

If thou questions art great, send them to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .