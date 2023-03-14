How many is too many when it comes to snow days for Rochester Public Schools?

Oh, Learned One: Teach me this: Rochester Public Schools declared another snow day on Thursday (March 9). Are students and (gulp!) staff in danger of having the school year extended because of too many snow days during the 2022-2023 school year? — Waiting for Summer.

Dear Summer,

Did you ever watch "The Price Is Right" when contestants had that game where there was a 2-D mountain climber who had $25 to spend? If the contestant guessed the prices of three objects and wasn't off by more than $25, the climber, slowly yodeling his way up the hill, was safe. But if they were off by $26 or more, the climber fell to a gruesome demise.

Well, I don't want to scare you, but RPS is at the metaphorical equivalent to $25 right now. One more snow day, and the district will extend your school year by a day.

When asked about the state of snow days, RPS Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson said the district is currently at snow day No. 7 for the school year. And, according to the calendar voted on by the School Board, one more snow day will tip the district over the edge, triggering a day added to the in-class calendar.

"If we subsequently need to add one or more additional snow days, we will need to add days to the school year to make up missed class time, in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Education," Knutson noted in an email to the Post Bulletin. "If an 8th snow day is called during the 2022-2023 school year, an additional day of school will be held on June 8, 2023."

Of course, the obvious question for people who have nonrefundable airline tickets dated June 8, 2023: Why not just have an e-learning day if there's another snowstorm?

Harmony Mendez, 11, Jayden Figueroa, and Ava Johnson, 11, sled on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Judd Park in Rochester. One more snow day for RPS will mean adding a classroom day at the end of the year to make up for lost teaching time. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Knutson has the answer there as well. The district administration and the Rochester Education Association — the teachers union — has discussed the possibility of e-learning days but there are a couple of problems. First, from the teachers' perspective, "the alteration of lesson plans that an e-learning day requires impacts the progression of learning that is pivotal to the high quality teaching occurring in our classrooms." Second, while middle school and high school students bring home their district-supplied devices used for e-learning, elementary students do not, as a rule, do so on a regular basis.

"RPS acknowledges that a number of these elementary students do not have access to devices at home that would allow them to complete e-learning coursework," Knutson noted.

The district and the union are trying to develop a more flexible e-learning plan for future years, but for this year, it's not here yet.

So, if you have summer plans — either those airline tickets or just the desire to lay out in the backyard and start working to color in your Minnesota pallor — then pray to the gods of snow that RPS is spared another snow day. Because if another big storm comes, you might find yourself screaming like a hiker going over a cliff.

Answer Man takes no snow days. Send him your questions at answerman@postbulletin.com .