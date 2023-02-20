How Saint Mary's University's $25 million gift changes the narrative for this Catholic school

WINONA — Oh, what a gift!

Certainly a game-changer. A shudder was sent through the higher education scene of Southeast Minnesota on Thursday with the news that Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota was the beneficiary of a $25 million gift from an anonymous alumnus . Saint Mary's had received handsome donations before but none like this, never of this magnitude.

It was only within the last year that the Winona-based private Catholic school cradled in the area’s bluffs announced that it was phasing out 11 undergraduate programs due to declining enrollment as part of academic and strategic restructuring.

The Post Bulletin spoke to SMU President Fr. James Burns about what this gift means for the school's future.

PB: What’s it like to get a $25 million gift?

Burns: It’s really just so heartening, to be honest, and so encouraging, given the situation all of higher ed finds itself in now. To know that there are families and individuals who have the capacity to make a difference are doing so at this level. And it’s also heartening, because it’s encouraged others at multiple levels (to give).

Does this change the narrative for Saint Mary's, especially after the school announced it was phasing out 11 liberal arts majors?

I think it does change the narrative for some. It's still difficult. That news is still difficult. I don't think this necessarily will change it for some, but I think for the vast majority of folks, this changes the narrative: That Saint Mary's took some strategic, thoughtful action in areas. They were decisions that were difficult to make, but that they were made for the greater good and for future sustainability and success. And I think it gives hope that we really are on the right course.

As part of the gift, the alumnus challenged others to give to SMU in the hope of raising an additional $100 million to create an endowment of $200 million. Are you expecting to make similar announcements in time?

We’re hoping to make some similar announcements. We have currently a number of solicitations out at significant — in the six-, seven- and eight-figure areas. We’re really looking forward to folks contributing there. But we’re also looking forward to people who can give whatever their capacity is. I think that’s the exciting thing. This is inspiring for everyone, because it gives everybody a chance to join.

The gift creates expectations and challenges that SMU would increase undergraduate enrollment from 800 to 900 students over the next two years. That is a pretty big challenge. We saw a drop-off in college enrollment during the pandemic. And it’s expected to continue because of declining birthrates. How do you reach that goal?

Part of our strategy on this was related to the work we did last spring, which was very difficult work in terms of looking at program portfolios and trying to realize what we can be especially strong in. We can’t be all things to all people. But we can do some things and be very focused and strong, and partner with the communities we’re in. Our families and our students want a strong liberal arts core, but then they want the skills to compete in the marketplace.

We worked with the board to really understand what a re-sized undergraduate program would look like. Before the pandemic, we had been previously looking at over the course of four or five years to get to about 1,200 students, which looked realizable then, and we were headed that way actually. Then, the pandemic hit, and it was a very helpful reality check for us in terms of what we really need to focus on. And so part of that was the board agreeing that we would re-size our undergraduate to 900 students. And that is a realizable goal. That is something that I think is achievable and attainable.

Does this gift give you the capability of bringing back majors that SMU is phasing out?

Great question. I think what it means is, we’re really going to focus right now on what our portfolio consists of currently and how to really strengthen that. And then, if in three or four years, there does seem to be opportunities perhaps for some interdisciplinary things that we hadn’t done before, that would be the time to look at that. So it’s not inconceivable that we might look at how those majors that we phased out might come back, but I don't think it would look the same. They might be coupled with another major or they might be looked at as a minor that goes alongside one of the majors.

The donor wants to remain anonymous, but could you give me a sense of the motivation behind the gift?

I think there’s a couple of things that the family wanted to affirm. They wanted to affirm the direction, the course we set. They wanted to affirm the fact that we believe in our faith-based mission as a Lasallian Catholic University that believes in building students, helping students strengthen their character and lead virtuous lives. I’ve often said: Education is a gift, but it only has meaning when that gift is given away to others. When our graduates go out and give what they’ve learned to others, through service, participation in communities, through their careers and families and places of worship — how they give back is really when the gift is truly realized.

So how does a donation like this happen? Do you get a call? “Hey Father, I’ve got $25 million I’d like to give you," or is it something that’s negotiated over a period of time?

I think it’s cultivated with individuals. I think it occurs over time, and it’s built upon relationship. It’s built upon a joint and shared vision of a possible future. It’s built on what the hopes and dreams of future generations might be, and how to help realize that now.