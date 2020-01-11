Olmsted County Commissioner Ken Brown said the local economy rides on the roads.
“Transportation is probably the most significant part of what keeps our economy going,” he told local state lawmakers Friday.
“We have an inbound commute of probably 40,000 to 50,000 a day, and an outbound commute of something like 18,000 a day,” he added.
With that, the commissioners stressed the need for funding discussions when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes on Feb. 11.
As county commissioners met with state lawmakers for more than two hours Monday, transportation needs — from ongoing maintenance to new construction projects — took top billing.
“It takes money to do these things,” Commissioner Jim Bier said.
Stressing the point, he noted commissioners recently decided to fund an estimated $2.8 million in upgrades to County Road 101, also known as 45th Street Southeast, without state help. The road in Southeast Rochester is the the county’s most-traveled gravel road, with close to 1,000 vehicles a day, and has been eyed for paving in recent years.
Commissioners said the county needs state help with other projects.
However, the commissioners have not been united on how the state should raise the needed transportation funding.
On Dec. 5, the commissioners voted 5 to 2 to support inclusion of a gas tax as a potential option for increasing revenue.
“I’m not in favor of a gas tax,” said Commissioner Matt Flynn, who was joined by Commissioner Mark Thein in opposition “It’s as simple as that.”
Brown noted Friday that a gas tax is just one option being discussed to add revenue, citing electric vehicle fees and increasing dedicated auto parts sales tax as other options.
Commissioner Gregg Wright also raised the option for an added charge on packages delivered to homes, since the trucks used travel on city streets and county roads.
“People would voluntarily pay for that,” he said.
Rep. Tina Lieblng said the needs for added transportation funding are well known by state lawmakers.
“We've had the same arguments repeatedly,” the Rochester DFLer said, citing doubt that a gas tax increase would pass during an election year with Republicans in charge of the Senate.
Sen. Carla Nelson, a Rochester Republican, said she doesn’t see a gas-tax increase as the answer, since it’s a declining revenue source as vehicles see improved efficiencies.
“We need to have a broad toolbox here,” she said, noting she’d like to see lawmakers move toward dedicating 100-percent of vehicle-related sales taxes to transportation funding.
Rep. Duane Sauke pointed to other possible options, from implementing fees based on miles traveled to charging based on vehicle weights, to take pressure off the state gas tax.
“There are systems that would be more fair,” the Rochester DFLer said.
Rep. Duane Quam said the projected $1.3 billion budget surplus could also provide opportunities. The Byron Republican said he’d advocate for using 20 percent to 30 percent of the funds to “knock (transportation) projects off lists.”
Liebling argued that surplus funding isn’t free money to be used for such efforts and fails to provide a defined revenue source, which has been a problem in the past
“We’ve done it with shifts, tricks and gimmicks in previous years,” she said.
Olmsted County commissioners offered a few defined suggestions, including dedicating $100 million in the state’s Local Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program to smaller projects, rather than large metro-area reconstruction efforts.
They are also looking for support of a $3.5 million request for state bonding to cover engineering services for a redesign of the County Road 104 interchange on U.S. Highway 14. The proposed reconstruction project has been estimated to cost $40 million.
The county is also seeking $12.5 million in state bonding to build a regional multipurpose expo building at Graham Park and $300,000 in bonding to design a new materials-recovery facility at the county’s Waste-to-Energy Facility, as well as $1 million in annual funding for three years to leverage $2.8 million in annual private funding for a pilot program aimed at moving people out of poverty.
The commissioners also encouraged lawmakers to support investment into affordable housing, probation reform and increasing established pay limits for county and city employees.
State lawmakers are set to return to St. Paul on Feb. 11 with plans to end the session by May 18.