FRONTENAC — Mile by mile, survey crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, put holes in the ice of Lake Pepin on Wednesday.
Patrick Moes, public affairs specialist with the Corps, said the Corps measures the ice on the lake each year to help the commercial barge industry determine when it's time to start towing barges of grain up and down the Mississippi River.
Wednesday's measurements marked the beginning of the survey season. The Corps will continue to measure the ice weekly until the barge season begins.
"They measure the ice thickness every river mile from Camp Lacupolis north or Reads Landing to here," Moes said, waiting for the crew at Florence Township Beach in Old Frontenac.
Dan DeVaney, a survey technician with the Corps, said the crew uses an airboat to travel the ice-covered lake and a global positioning locator to find the spots to stop. At each mile along the lake, the crew uses an auger to drill a hole into the ice. DeVaney then measures the "white ice" then the total ice.
White ice, DeVaney said, is the top layer that has formed from the snow pack. "It's the junk ice," he said. The more solid blue ice is a bigger concern for the shipping industry.
DeVaney said the 2020 ice is one of the thinner ice measurements on record for this time of year.
"Right around the corner here, we were just breaking through," he said. "Normally, we measure to (river mile) 783. But we couldn't put a stake down a 780."
Moes said warm temperatures and high water flow have made this year "anything but normal." Furthermore, even expected cold temperatures Wednesday night and this morning are not expected to greatly impact the ice thickness because snow on the ice acts like a blanket.
"And the higher than normal flow is carving the ice from underneath," he said.
The measurements taken Wednesday included 17 inches at river mile 769, however only 13 inches were the more solid blue ice. The remaining readings ranged from 15 inches in two spots, 14 inches in three spots and nine spots where the ice was measured in single digits or no measurement was possible.
Most years include at least a few measurements of 20 inches or more. In the last dozen years, 2018 saw the thickest ice, with several initial measurements in the high 20s, while 2012 and 2017 measurements resembled those from this winter.
Moes said once the ice is reliably at 12 inches or less, the barge industry will make a determination on whether it's time to start breaking up the ice.
"They take a couple of empty barges on the front of the tow, and that breaks the ice from on top," he said. "Then the remaining barges pulverize the ice. It's a sight to see."