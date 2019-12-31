Tomorrow is the first day of the new year, which means that starting on Thursday, your local health club will be packed — at least for a while.
"It dies down within the first two or three weeks," said Steve Boring, fitness director at the Rochester Health Club. "But we're hopeful every year."
All those people arriving at health clubs to follow through on their New Year's resolutions to get in shape, lose weight and become healthier are hopeful, too. But it takes more than hope to achieve those goals.
It's not easy, but then, it's not supposed to be.
"If you can find your 'why,' it will be more fun," Boring said. "You can find some fun in the struggle. You have to remember why you're there."
Those who are successful share common traits, said Dan Hoffman, owner of Northgate Health Club in Rochester. "They set a goal, and they benchmark those goals," he said.
That way, he said, they're seeing small successes along the way, instead of getting frustrated that not all the weight is coming off at once.
With that advice in mind, here are some more tips to help find success with those 2020 fitness resolutions:
"In the four years we've owned the club, what I've seen is that the people who do the best connect to a class," Hoffman said. A class provides structure and information, a set time to be at the club, and classmates with which to share workouts. "Have a workout buddy," he said.
Think about overall health, rather than focusing strictly on weight loss. "Weight loss it the No. 1 goal I see," Boring said. "People will pick a number, and that becomes the driving force, rather than health."
The problem is that without establishing healthy, long-term habits, there's a good chance any weight loss will inevitably be short-term.
"You have to change the mindset, the culture and the habits," Hoffman said.
Don't try to tackle a big goal all at once.
"The big thing is actually setting an appropriate goal," Boring said. "Make sure it's real and achievable."
Be specific with your goal.
"The reality is that 'something' doesn't always happen," Hoffman said.
"One of the worst things you can do is just wing it," Boring said.
Seek the assistance of professionals.
Personal trainers and coaches can help with information and encouragement.
"Visit with somebody who knows more about it," Hoffman said. "Spend time around the culture, the people who are working on that stuff."
"A personal coach can keep you coming back," Boring said.
Finally, consider a written promise to yourself.
"When I really want to accomplish something, I'll write a contract with myself," Boring said. "Then I've got a contract, and no matter how much I want to skip a workout, I won't."