We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

How will 20,000 people get to the Luke Bryan concert in Eyota?

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has traffic flow maps ready so concertgoers are prepared in advance.

279386944_524655535798388_4734102654802775098_n.jpg
Country singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour will bring him to Eyota in September 2022.
Contributed
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 15, 2022 09:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — About 20,000 people are expected to be in attendance for Luke Bryan’s final Farm Tour stop at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., which sits off Interstate 90 and Minnesota Highway 42.

The question is: How do those 20,000 people get to the concert?

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 15, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured in Hwy 52 crash Wednesday
One driver received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
September 15, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

Traffic is sure to be hectic Saturday, Sept. 24, with the 7,000 to 7,500 vehicles Bryan’s team expects at the concert, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Wallace. The sheriff’s office released traffic flow maps Wednesday to help concertgoers prepare in advance.

Here are important things to know ahead of the concert from the sheriff’s office website:

  • Parking for the concert opens at 2 p.m.
  • Recreational vehicles, like ATVs and UTVs, bicycles and golf carts are not allowed in the traffic flow areas or at the event.
  • A designated walking lane about 1.1 miles long will run from Knowledge Road to 40th Street along 125th Avenue in Eyota for those with parking passes for the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot.
  • No parking will be allowed at Chester Woods Park.
  • Knowledge Road, south of the elementary school, at 125th Avenue will be closed to traffic after 8 p.m. Those parked at the school need to exit at the west side of the lot and drive west on Knowledge Road.
  • Vehicles not parked in designated parking zones will be subject to tow.

Where should you park at the show if you don’t have a parking pass?

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no other designated parking areas for those who didn’t purchase a parking pass either with a ticket purchase or for the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot. Wallace said the sheriff’s office isn’t affiliated with any other parking arrangements. Shuttles are available from some area businesses and groups at varying prices.

What areas should people not going to the concert avoid? 

The areas of Highway 42 and Interstate 90 will be backed up with traffic, especially after the concert, which is anticipated to end at 11:30 p.m. Wallace said non-concert traffic should consider avoiding Highway 14 because traffic flow is planned to travel north.

Sheriff's Office traffic maps

Pre-concert traffic flow and parking map

Luke Bryan Preconcert Traffic Flow-Parking Map
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Post-concert traffic flow and parking map

Luke Bryan Post-Concert-Exit Traffic Flow-Parking Map
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Pre-concert bus and ride share drop off and bus parking

Luke Bryan Preconcert Bus-Rideshare Drop-Off and Bus Parking Map
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Post-concert bus and ride share pick up and exit

Luke Bryan Post-Concert Bus-Rideshare Pick-Up and Exit Map
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Related Topics: ARTS & ENTERTAINMENTDOVER-EYOTAOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICETRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONPUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Tina Liebling and Katrina Pulham
Local
Liebling, Pulham offer contrast of work styles
District 24A candidates square off in League of Women Voters forum.
September 15, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: THC-infused beer debuts in Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 15, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Down-to-Box
Business
Class is back in session for Farrell’s Down-to-Box adaptive kickboxing program
Farrell's is launching its third Down-to-Box adaptive kickboxing program at the end of this month and on Tuesday night hosted an orientation class to get new and returning members interested for their next 12 week session.
September 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell zone change for rowhome project gets commission nod
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend approval for new zoning to clear way for planned construction of 12 housing units, following court decision that led developer to restart the application process.
September 14, 2022 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen