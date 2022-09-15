How will 20,000 people get to the Luke Bryan concert in Eyota?

ROCHESTER — About 20,000 people are expected to be in attendance for Luke Bryan’s final Farm Tour stop at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn., which sits off Interstate 90 and Minnesota Highway 42.

The question is: How do those 20,000 people get to the concert?

Traffic is sure to be hectic Saturday, Sept. 24, with the 7,000 to 7,500 vehicles Bryan’s team expects at the concert, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Wallace. The sheriff’s office released traffic flow maps Wednesday to help concertgoers prepare in advance.

Here are important things to know ahead of the concert from the sheriff’s office website:



Parking for the concert opens at 2 p.m.

Recreational vehicles, like ATVs and UTVs, bicycles and golf carts are not allowed in the traffic flow areas or at the event.

A designated walking lane about 1.1 miles long will run from Knowledge Road to 40th Street along 125th Avenue in Eyota for those with parking passes for the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot.

No parking will be allowed at Chester Woods Park.

Knowledge Road, south of the elementary school, at 125th Avenue will be closed to traffic after 8 p.m. Those parked at the school need to exit at the west side of the lot and drive west on Knowledge Road.

Vehicles not parked in designated parking zones will be subject to tow.

Where should you park at the show if you don’t have a parking pass?

There are no other designated parking areas for those who didn’t purchase a parking pass either with a ticket purchase or for the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot. Wallace said the sheriff’s office isn’t affiliated with any other parking arrangements. Shuttles are available from some area businesses and groups at varying prices.

What areas should people not going to the concert avoid?

The areas of Highway 42 and Interstate 90 will be backed up with traffic, especially after the concert, which is anticipated to end at 11:30 p.m. Wallace said non-concert traffic should consider avoiding Highway 14 because traffic flow is planned to travel north.

Sheriff's Office traffic maps

Pre-concert traffic flow and parking map

Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Post-concert traffic flow and parking map

Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Pre-concert bus and ride share drop off and bus parking

Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Post-concert bus and ride share pick up and exit