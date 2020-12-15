How will the new Rochester City Council prioritize the library?

How soon could Rochester begin moving forward on plans to develop a new public library on the former Post Bulletin block? That will be up to the incoming council members to decide.

For now, the new library is being kept on a list of potential city priorities. But the current members, four of whom are leaving when their terms expire in January, are doing that in order to avoid tying their successors' hands.

“It keeps the options open for the new council to come up,” said council member Shaun Palmer. He is one of three council members returning to their seats next month.

Four newly elected council members — Brooke Carlson, Mark Bransford, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Molly Dennis — will join Palmer, Nick Campion and Patrick Keane in January.

Palmer said he still wants more information on costs related to expanding the existing library, which was projected to cost $55 million in 2016.

Kirkpatrick, the Ward 4 council member-elect, also said after Monday’s meeting that she wants more discussion regarding the potential for expanding the existing building with additional floors.

“I need to see more square foot comparisons, cost analysis, estimated waste calculations that might go into our landfill, and of course, community input,” she said. “I want to understand how remodelling the library by changing the skyway entrance, adding floors and usurping parking ramp space to create beneficial changes does not meet a triple bottom line.”

Council member Michael Wojcik predicted the cost of expansion would be $64 million today, but said the new council will need to determine whether a new library is a priority among other needs in the city.

“I think one of the first things the new council is going to have to ask themselves is, 'Do we want to do anything with the library?' ” he said, noting that deciding not to build a new facility will require an estimated $5 million investment to maintain the current site.

The latest proposal is to construct a three-story library on the former Post Bulletin site, one block north of the existing library. The site would also include a convention hotel, and a 17-story senior living tower and condominium complex built by the private development team that purchased the land.

Carlson said she supports the concept of a public-private partnership, but also cited a desire to gather more information about options for the library.

“So far, I've heard a lot of concern about this size of a public investment given other priorities, as well as this particular model of one large, centralized location,” the council president-elect said.

Bransford, the Ward 2 council member-elect, echoed the desire for more information.

“The plans to relocate the library, and combine it with a private mix-use development, are intriguing,” he said. “However, I want to learn much more about remodeling the existing library versus moving it. Given the high price tag associated with relocation and the significant transformative nature of the project, we must not only give this a great deal of thought, we need a great deal of public input and dialog.”

Wojcik, who is leaving the Ward 2 seat, predicted the proposed $95 million cost could be reduced and said the public-private partnership provides an opportunity to generate tax revenue from the site, but also comes with concerns about overall expenses for the city.

Nick Leimer, director of operations for Kraus Anderson’s Rochester office, said the cost estimate is based on preliminary designs.

Ryan Sollers, a senior project designer for RSP Architects, said the early design would double the library’s size while offering added communal and collaborative spaces with new technology. He said the work so far is based on needs defined by the Library Board.

“We have been able to accommodate those recommendations in this facility,” he said.

Dennis, the Ward 6 council member-elect, said she’d like to see a different type of proposal emerge for the library with greater collaboration with local nonprofits.

“I would love to see more attention on young families by creating increased accessibility to childcare and free public parking,” she said, citing concerns with the overall proposal for attached private development. “I worry as downtown increasingly accommodates higher incomes, those economically disadvantaged won't feel welcome.

“I would like to see stakeholder groups encompassing diverse and more underrepresented voices. It's important to amplify the voices of those who will be using the library services, not merely those who will occupy the condos and hotels towering above them.”

A decision on the library isn't needed until March, which would start a yearlong effort leading to construction in April 2022, with anticipated completion in 2023.

