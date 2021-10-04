How will your city's taxes change in 2022?

For cities across Southeast Minnesota, the preliminary property levies that were set in September generally represent a modest increase in taxes on their communities. However, even some modest increases – which can still be lowered before final budgets and levies are due to be set by the end of December – are often offset by increased tax bases in a city.

The Post Bulletin reached out to 10 cities in the region and asked each the same questions:

What was the preliminary levy passed by the city council?

What was the preliminary budget?

What budget item is most likely to change between now and December?

What was the final levy amount set in December 2020?

What is driving any changes to the 2022 levy?

Did the city council express a desire to further cut the budget and levy before December?

Here are the responses from city staff in each town:



Byron

Preliminary 2022 levy: $4,728,898, a 4.2% increase (tax capacity also increased 5.49 percent).

Preliminary 2022 budget: General operating budget, $2,235,450; debt and capital budget $2,493,448.

Final 2021 levy: $4,536,063

Comments: Debt service and capital projects are driving the change to the levy and budget. At this point, the city does not plan to make any changes between now and the final numbers in December. The increased market value of the city's tax base means for a home with the same assessment where no changes have been made, the tax rate will drop by 1.41%.

Chatfield

Preliminary 2022 levy: $2,337,277., a 3.9% increase.

Preliminary 2022 budget: $2,879,846

Final 2021 levy: $2,247,789

Comments: In addition to the usual inflationary increases, insurance and labor, the city has a new allocation of $23,000 for The Chatfield Alliance to assist with marketing the community. The city also is adding a $20,000 allocation for the Small Cities Development Program. Any cuts between now and December for the 2022 budget and levy will need to keep in mind the city's guidelines of reducing debt, maintaining public safety, and maintaining standards of service.

Eyota

Preliminary 2022 levy: $893,168, a 4.8% increase.

Preliminary 2022 budget: General fund $258,722; fire department fund, $64,779; Economic Development Authority, $50,211; park fund, $89,297; debt service and tax abatement, $430,159.

Final 2021 levy: $852,083

Comments: Changes for the coming year's budget and levy are driven by general inflationary pressures on materials and wages. Any changes between now and December would have to come to the general fund, fire department, EDA or park fund, but would need to have no net effect on day-to-day operations of the city and the services it provides. However, there's no goal for cutting the levy and budget from now to December.

Kasson

Preliminary 2022 levy: $3,922,034, a 9.38% increase representing 70.937% of total tax capacity

Preliminary 2022 budget: $5,405,091.

Final 2021 levy: $3,585,661

Comments: The biggest change to the budget is the police department budget, which makes up about 40% of the levy. However, the increases in the preliminary budget will likely be reduced, and spending in other departments could see some cutting before the final budget and levy are passed in December. Contracts for pay and insurance are driving up costs, but the mayor has asked the city council to bring the levy increase down to about 5.5%.

Lake City

Preliminary 2022 levy: $3,937,427, an increase of 6%.

Preliminary 2022 budget: $7,412,655

Final 2021 levy: $3,712,327

Comments: Employee health insurance costs are the biggest factor in the budget and levy change for 2022. However, the city council and staff are working to reduce the levy before the final versions are passed in December.

Oronoco

Preliminary 2022 levy: $930,597

Preliminary 2022 budget: $930,597

Final 2021 levy: $898,052

Comments: The city has a budget meeting in October and will try to reduce costs. However, there will be increased public expenses in the near future from the introduction of sewer service.

Pine Island

Preliminary 2022 levy: $3,110,859, an increase of 8.84% and a tax rate of 86.94% based on the city's tax capacity.

Preliminary 2022 budget: $5,086,159

Final 2021 levy: $2,858,235

Comments: Health care costs have been the biggest impact to the budget, and the city staff has seen some pay increases to honor their work over the past 18 months. Pine Island will likely add to its public works department. That said, the final levy and budget will likely have cuts from the preliminary version passed in September.

Plainview

Preliminary 2022 levy: $2,496,749, a 6.86% increase.

Preliminary 2022 budget: $3,570,022

Final 2021 levy: $2,336,571

Comments: Inflation has been the primary driver of change to the budget, whether that's seen in insurance, cost of living increases for employees, or operating expenses such as fuel and utility services. The city doesn't have a specific target for its 2022 budget and levy, but the goal is to keep taxes as low as possible while maintaining the same level of service.

Zumbrota

Preliminary 2022 levy: $2,285,580, an increase of 9.76%. That amount represents 57.85% of the city's tax capacity.

Preliminary 2022 budget: The budget numbers are not set since several items in the budget have not been finalized yet.

Final 2021 levy: $2,082,206

Comments: Zumbrota had to provide a $3 million bond to match state funding for the reconstruction of Jefferson Avenue. The levy's increase is primarily to pay that bond payment of $195,190 and other inflationary factors. While the city council always hopes to make cuts for the final budget and levy, that may not be possible for 2022.