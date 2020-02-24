Spark, the new children's museum opening this summer in Apache Mall, got a boost from the announcement Friday of a $50,000 donation from the Hubbard Foundation.
The foundation's grant will go toward the ABC 6 New Weather Lab Assistance space in the museum. The lab will include a green screen for children to act as meteorologists and reporters.
In addition, the television station's weather team will work with children through weather labs and other hands-on events.
Spark is the next stage of the 7-year-old Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester. Upon the move to Apache Mall, the organization will have parted ways with the Twin Cities-based museum organization. Full development of the new, 7,000-square-foot space in the mall will cost an estimated $2.6 million.