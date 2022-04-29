SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

HUD official touts local actions to fight homelessness

Regional administrator praises Olmsted County and Rochester participation in national House America effort.

HUD visit.jpg
Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Diane Shelley speaks to a crowd of approximately 35 people on Friday during a visit to Olmsted County's transitional housing apartments at 105 N. Broadway Ave.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 29, 2022 04:13 PM
ROCHESTER — Federal representatives praised local efforts as part of a national fight against homelessness Friday.

Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Diane Shelley, along with outreach directors for Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, met with city and county officials as part of a nationwide effort known as House America.

“Families having to endure not having a place to live just cannot be tolerated by our country. We must address it,” Shelly told a group of city and county staff, along with a variety of housing advocates, during her first official visit to Minnesota since being appointed by the Biden Administration.

House America is a federal initiative led by HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge in coordination with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, to address the crisis of homelessness through a housing-first approach supported by federal funds through the American Rescue Plan. Shelley said the goal is to house 100,000 homeless residents and crest 20,000 housing units nationwide.

She said a key factor in the House America effort is finding the quickest route to shelter for a family or individual.

“The most effective approach to solving homelessness is the housing-first approach, which entails identifying and assisting households experiencing homelessness to obtain permanent housing quickly – without treatment or sobriety pre-conditions and with few to no barriers – through housing counseling and navigation assistance, tailored levels of rental assistance, and/or wrap-around supportive services, as needed,” she stated, reading from a proclamation later signed by Olmsted County Board Chairman Mark Thein and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Olmsted County commissioners signed onto the effort in February as members of the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, and the Rochester City Council joined in March.

While participating in House America doesn't come with added funding, Olmsted County has already dedicated a portion of its $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it's receiving to address housing issues.

In addition to committing $10 million to work with the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and $5 million to incentivize new home construction, the county used federal funds to purchase the building at 105 N. Broadway Ave. to provide ongoing transitional housing for people struggling with homelessness.

The county started renting the building, along with a second site at 2206 11th Ave. SE, in 2020 to address pandemic concerns and provide a combined 30 beds for people who were homeless. The facilities provide support to help the residents transition to more permanent housing.

The county’s purchase of the 105 Building was finalized at the start of April, with $1 million of the cost being covered by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Other direct county efforts have helped create an additional 30 units of supportive housing and 140 units of new rental housing affordable for people at low incomes, since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“Since 2020, we have created over 200 new units of housing open to people who would be at the risk of experiencing homelessness in our county,” HRA Director Dave Dunn said recently.

Thein said continued county efforts are targeting the creation of another 120 housing units dedicated to individuals and families earning less than 50% of the area median income, while continuing to find homes for those without shelter.

“We know these are ambitious community goals, but we believe, with the partnerships we have with the city of Rochester and our other partners, they are achievable,” he said.

Norton echoed the value of partnerships in the continued effort to address homelessness. She pointed to city work to commit local and federal funding to support shelter and day center efforts, as well as continued discussion of housing needs.

“The city and county are leading beginning discussions with partners to provide long-term solutions to provide transitional and supportive housing to persons experiencing homelessness,” she said. “A complex issue such as this takes invested partners, commitment and innovative solutions, and we are grateful community partnerships are providing them.”

